  • 13:50 Feb 14, 2020

Advertisement

Andy Rubin’s Essential is shutting down

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 14, 2020 1:14 pm

Latest News

The company has also revealed that as part of the company wind down, it will not roll out any security update to its first smartphone, the Essential PH-1.
Advertisement

Essential, the company which introduces its one and only Essential Phone, has announced that it is shutting down its operations. The company that was founded by Andy Rubin in 2015, showcased a new radical GEM concept smartphone in October last year. 

 

The company has revealed that it had taken Gem as far as possible, though it will not launch the said smartphone as it didn’t ‘have no clear path to deliver it to customers’. “Given this, we have made the difficult decision to cease operations and shutdown Essential. We are incredibly grateful to our employees in Palo Alto and Bangalore as well as our global partners for their help and dedication bringing this concept to life,” the company said in a blog post. 

 

The company has also revealed that as part of the company wind down, it will not roll out any security update to its first smartphone, the Essential PH-1. The brand has revealed that the security patch for the PH-1 is the last update from the Essential software team. “Your PH-1 will continue to work but we will not be providing any additional updates or customer support,” the company said. 

 

Advertisement

With this, another smartphone brand comes to an end. The company was one of the few that had an excellent record of rolling out updates in a timely manner. However, the brand struggled to keep up with the competition. It launched only one smartphone, the Essential PH-1 and the phone didn’t receive the much-anticipated stardom for the consumers. 

Essential Phone to directly get Android 8.1 Oreo update instead of 8.0 Oreo

Google rolls out Android P Beta 4 (DP5) for Pixels, Essential Phone

Andy Rubin teases new Essential phone - Project GEM with a narrow profile

Latest News from Essential

You might like this

Tags: Essential

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy A50s starts receiving Android 10 based OneUI 2.0 update

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e receive permanent price cut in India

Sony Xperia 1.1 to feature 8K HDR video recording, Xperia 9 render leaked

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Why did Ather Take a U Turn

Why did Ather Take a U Turn
Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?
Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 interesting facts about PUBG

Realme C3: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies