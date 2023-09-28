Android OS updates for Itel P55 5G, Itel S23 undecided: Itel

Itel has launched India’s most affordable 5G smartphone, the Itel P55 5G. The brand also introduced the Itel S23+, the first phone under Rs 15,000 with a curved EDGE display. Although both devices offer great value to customers, their after-sales support for major Android OS updates appears uncertain.

In an interview with The Mobile Indian on the sidetracks of the launch of two new Itel devices, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO at Itel India, said, “I won’t be able to give you an immediate answer for this question “when asked as to how many Android OS updates the Itel P55 5G and Itel S23+ will receive.

The brand hasn’t yet decided on a specific number for the major Android OS updates for the two new smartphones- P55 and S 23+. Most brands in this segment provide one or two major OS upgrades to their respective Android devices, but there’s no information regarding Itel’s new phones.

We asked Arijeet if using a Unisoc chip in the S23+ would cause performance issues or software update delays, considering the chipmaker’s past performance in India. Arijeet said, “Unisoc is a good chip, and we wouldn’t have chosen it if there were any issues.”

Lastly, the CEO also said that a new product category is in the making, but he didn’t share product details. It seems Itel is going to launch a product in the IoT segment.