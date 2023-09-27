Itel P55 5G vs Poco M6 Pro 5G: Which one’s the ideal budget 5G offering?

Itel launched the most affordable 5G smartphone in India yesterday, called the P55 5G. While it is priced below Rs 10,000, Poco also launched the second most affordable 5G device in India a while back, called the M6 Pro 5G that costs Rs 10,999. So which one’s more value for money, the cheaper one or the second most cheaper one? Let’s find out.

Poco M6 Pro 5G vs Itel P55 5G: Display

The Poco M6 Pro 5G sports a 6.79-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display that has a peak brightness of 550 nits, a 70% NTSC colour gamut, and a contrast ratio of 1500:1. The Itel P55 sports a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a Resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, 180Hz touch sampling rate and a Refresh Rate of 90Hz.

Both the phones seem to have decent panels but it’s up to you regarding which one to choose. The display on Poco’s device will be sharper as its full-HD+ but it will feel smoother on the Itel P55 while scrolling because it has a higher 90Hz Refresh Rate compared to standard 60Hz on Poco M6 Pro 5G. So we’ll give this round a tie.

Poco M6 Pro 5G vs Itel P55 5G: Performance & Cameras

Under the hood, the Poco device is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset. The device will have 4 GB, 6 GB of LPDDR4x RAM options and up to 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage. For additional storage, the device is equipped with a microSD card slot which can expand storage up to 1TB. It runs on MIUI 14 based on Android 13.

As for the Itel P55, it packs a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It also has a microSD card slot and runs on Android 13.

Both the chipsets are capable enough their segments and the difference between the two should be negligible in terms of real world usage. However, if we go by on-paper specs, the Chipset is slightly better on Poco M6 Pro. But on the other hand, you get more RAM and storage with Itel’s smartphone for lesser price. Software would be a subjective choice as to whether you prefer MIUI or Itel’s own Itel OS 13.

As for cameras, there’s a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor on the back of the M6 Pro 5G. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel shooter. The Itel P55 5G gets a dual camera setup including a 50MP main sensor and an AI sensor while there’s an 8MP sensor on the front.

On paper, both the setups look similar but it would boil down to software optimisations as to how well they handle the post processing of the shot. We cannot finalise a winner in this segment as we haven’t tested them both side by side.

Poco M6 Pro 5G vs Itel P55 5G: Battery

Both the smartphones have a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast USB-C charging so there’s no real winner here in this segment.

Poco M6 Pro 5G vs Itel P55 5G: Final thoughts

While considering the overall value, the Itel P55 5G does prove to be a better phone than Poco M6 Pro 5G. For a cheaper price tag of Rs 9,999 for the 6GB + 128GB trim, you get more RAM and storage, identical battery and charging speeds, similar powered chipset, smoother display and Android 13. All these features make it a value for money 5G offering in its price segment.