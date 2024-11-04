One UI 7 Beta is Arriving Mid-November: Report

A month ago, Samsung confirmed at SDC that One UI 7 beta is coming before the end of the year and we now have a rumoured release timeline, once again. Reports online suggest that One UI 7 beta is arriving mid-November, and a bunch of rumours have already gave us our first look at what’s to come from Samsung for its next major software update based on Android 15.

In a post on X, tipster Ice Universe claimed that Samsung will “take another half month” until it begins rolling out the One UI 7 beta update. The post was made on November 1, which means one could say that One UI 7 beta is arriving mid-November. Samsung has internally delayed the beta twice in the past 3 to 4 months, likely due to major issues and bugs which made the software unstable even for a beta version.

In a separate X post, user ‘Samson Sir’ reports that “the latest build of One UI 7.0, finalised on October 31, 2024, has been deemed stable enough for beta testing. While it’s not without issues, the major problems have been resolved.” Some of the issue he highlighted include significant battery drain and App compatibility errors.

The final version of One UI 7, which will officially bring Android 15 to Samsung devices, is expected to debut alongside the launch of the Galaxy S25 in early 2025. This means the beta could run for about 2 to 3 months before it reaches the ‘stable’ stage.

The delay in this update is a notable deviation from Samsung’s previous performance, especially as the company has been praised for its swift Android updates in recent years. While the delay is not entirely unexpected, it raises questions about the development timeline for future updates and the impact this may have on user experience.