Android 15 to Allow Colour Blind Users To Control Intensity of Colour Correction

Manufacturers have been working on making their products widely accessible with the help of features that can support users who have any disabilities. Google, being one such manufacturer, is planning to add support for customisable colour correction ability in Android 15 via an intensity slider in its accessibility settings for those who are colour blind.

As spotted by Mishaal Rahman (via Android Authority), Android 15 could be expanding colour correction settings by adding an intensity slider. While this slider is not available yet in the latest Android 15 Beta 3.1 release, Rahman was able to enable it manually. The slider will have three values, ranging from low, medium, to high, that tweak the intensity of the colour balance changes for each colour correction mode, which includes the likes of deuteranomaly, protanomaly, tritanomaly, or monochromacy.

As shown in the screenshots shared by the publication, the hue of each colour is drastically affected by the intensity slider. “This slider, thus, could help compensate for varying degrees of deuteranomaly, protanomaly, or tritanomaly,” reads the report.

The change will help colour blind users adjust the colour correction settings as per their own preferences, depending on how it affects their usage experience.

