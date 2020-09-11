Advertisement

Android 11 not coming to Pixel Phones in India yet — Here's Why

By: Mohammed Abubakar, The Mobile Indian, Hyderabad Last updated : September 11, 2020 9:58 am

Latest News

While people might think that this issue is from Google itself, the issue is due to carriers.
Advertisement

Google released Android's latest iteration Android 11 yesterday and the Pixel users and fans around the world were going bonkers over the update except for the users in India. While people might think that this issue is from Google itself, the issue is due to carriers.

 

On Google's OTA images page where the download links have been made available, the version notes clearly state that the build is available "for all carriers except IN (India)." A lot of Indian users have already started posting that they haven't received the Android OTA update.

Advertisement

 

This is not limited to just model but people who own Pixel 2/3/4 have posted the same. It should also be noted that the Indian users who enrolled in Android 11 beta have received a stable update whereas people who didn't have been omitted.

 

Also Read, Android 11: Top 10 Features!

 

The Indian Pixel units are currently on the August security patch. It is still not clear why the update hasn't been pushed. Some reports suggest that this might be due to carrier testing as India lacks a carrier model like the US's. It is highly possible that because of carriers in India enabling Wi-Fi calling, extra testing needs to be done to ensure everything works properly.

 

The Indian Pixel fans were disappointed when Google decided not to launch Pixel 4 in the country due to laws that prohibit the usage of a particular phone's hardware in the country. The Pixel 3a/XL managed to sell well and while the numbers weren't that huge, they were enough to impress Google to launch the Pixel 4a which is coming to India in October.

 

One of the key reasons why people consider buying Pixel devices is because of timely major and minor updates but, the current situation has frustrated the Indian Pixel users. Hopefully, Google sorts this out and will release Android 11 soon.

 

Android 11 has arrived: Beta Coming to 12 Smartphones in Septemeber

Realme X50 Pro Android 11 Preview Release Program announced in India

Oneplus 8T Pro May Not Launch This Year

Latest News from Google

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Pixel 3 & 3 XL Owners Complain about Swollen Batteries

Samsung OneUI 3.0: What we know so far!

Redmi 9i price leaked ahead of launch on September 15

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Recharge Plans

Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Galaxy A71 price cut, Android 11 Go, Oppo A32, Zoom add security, Amazon, Reliance

Galaxy A71 price cut, Android 11 Go, Oppo A32, Zoom add security, Amazon, Reliance
Micromax Update, GalaxyM51, Hrithik Roshan in Garena, Xbox

Micromax Update, GalaxyM51, Hrithik Roshan in Garena, Xbox
Samsung Galaxy M51 Unboxing and 1st Impression

Samsung Galaxy M51 Unboxing and 1st Impression
Narzo 20 launch, Android 11 Beta, Truecaller, Google, Redmi 9i

Narzo 20 launch, Android 11 Beta, Truecaller, Google, Redmi 9i
Do Realme and Redmi have identical approach?

Do Realme and Redmi have identical approach?
FauG is different from PubG

FauG is different from PubG

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies