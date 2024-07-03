MSI Introduces Claw Gaming Handheld in India Amid AI Boom

As AI technology continues to advance globally, MSI, a player in gaming hardware, has introduced the MSI Claw gaming handheld in India. This device, boasting high performance and innovation, represents MSI’s first handheld powered by an Intel Core Ultra processor. It is now available at a starting price of INR 68,990 at authorized MSI stores and INR 78,990 on leading e-commerce websites and other authorized retailers.

The company said in a statement that the MSI Claw’s entrance into the Indian market is supported by a significant 150% increase in gaming performance. This enhancement is attributed to the E1T41IMS.109 BIOS and 31.0.101.5522 GPU driver updates, which enable the device to run the top 100 popular games on Steam smoothly.

Pricing for the MSI Claw starts at Rs 78,990 for the Ultra 5 model with a 512GB SSD, Rs 86,990 for the Ultra 7 model with a 512GB SSD, and Rs 89,990 for the Ultra 7 model with a 1TB SSD. These models are available on platforms like Amazon and Flipkart and through authorized MSI retailers. Additionally, all three variants are being offered at an exclusive price of Rs 68,990, Rs 76,990, and Rs 79,990, respectively, at MSI brand stores.

Bruce Lin, Regional Marketing Manager at MSI, expressed enthusiasm over the product’s availability in India. He highlighted the MSI Claw as a representation of a new phase in mobile gaming, combining Intel’s Processor with MSI’s software updates. Lin emphasized that the Claw meets and exceeds the expectations of gamers, showcasing MSI’s commitment to advancing portable gaming technology.

Key Features of the MSI Claw

The MSI Claw is the first handheld powered by the Intel Core Ultra processor, offering a performance boost with its new BIOS and GPU drivers. It features a 7″ FHD 120Hz touch display with 100% sRGB colour gamut. The ergonomic design, incorporating Hall Effect Sensors, ensures control during gaming sessions.

The Claw is equipped with Cooler Boost HyperFlow technology for thermal management, ensuring optimal performance. Its 53WHr battery and 65W Fast charging support extended gaming sessions. Gamers can also customize their experience using the MSI Center M software.

MSI claims that the Claw’s minimalist design incorporates MSI’s dragon spirit, providing comfort and intuitive control for users with different hand sizes. The RGB light rings around the analogue sticks and ABXY buttons help enhance the gaming ambience. The Hall Effect Sensors in the Analog sticks and triggers extend their lifespan by avoiding physical contact for activation.

MSI recommends using specific settings to maximize the benefits of the new BIOS and GPU drivers for optimal gaming performance. These include setting the user scenario to Extreme Performance, in-game Resolution to FHD (1920×1080), in-game graphic quality to Low, XeSS (Xe Super Sampling) to performance if applicable, V-Sync to OFF, and FPS Limitation to OFF.

MSI Crosshair 16 HX Monster Hunter Edition

In addition to the Claw, MSI has also launched the Crosshair 16 HX Monster Hunter Edition in India, starting at INR 1,67,990. This limited edition laptop, created in collaboration with CAPCOM to mark the 20th anniversary of the Monster Hunter series, features unique designs and specifications. It includes an engraving of Rathalos on the cover, a dragon totem on the touchpad, and a 24-zone RGB keyboard.

Equipped with the latest Intel Core Processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, the Crosshair 16 HX Monster Hunter Edition uses Nvidia’s ray-tracing technology for realistic gaming experiences. This model is available at MSI brand stores, leading e-commerce platforms, and authorized MSI retailers.