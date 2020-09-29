Ambrane Wave wireless neckband launched for Rs 1,999

The Wave wireless earphone in black colour and is available on e-commerce platforms and also at the brand’s own website.

Ambrane has today announced the launch of In-Ear Collar Neckband Earphone, ‘Wave’. The product comes with 365 days warranty and is priced at Rs 1,999.





The in-ear earphones are lightweight as well as stylish, and sits perfectly tangle free around your neck when not in use. Ambrane’s Wave wireless earphone is equipped with smart magnetic clasps, which allows you to accept/reject calls as well as play/pause music just by clasping and unclasping the magnetic earbuds.



The Bluetooth 5.0 offers connectivity upto 10 meters and comes with a vivid sound innovation permitting you to enjoy your favourite music with HD sound effects. They also come with service of Siri/Google Assistant.





The in-ear earphones come with long battery life and get charged quickly while working up to 9 hours. Its standby time is around 360 hours. You can easily connect a phone and enjoy music or attend to calls with hands free comfort while exercising or working.



With a built-in microphone, it is compatible with Google Assistant and Siri voice assistant which allow the user to access their phone solely on voice command without actually reaching out to it.





The earphones are engineered with multi-functional buttons that make operation easy as you can perform various functions by using button navigation. Additionally, the neckband is IPX4 certified and Sweat proo.