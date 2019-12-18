  • 23:17 Dec 18, 2019

Ambrane launches wireless neckband earphones for Rs 999

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 18, 2019 11:26 am

The earphone is priced for Rs 999 and will be available through Amazon India and the company's official website.
Ambrane India has announced the launch of its newest Wireless Neckband Earphones ‘ANB 83’. The earphone is priced for Rs 999 and will be available through Amazon India and the company's official website.

The Ambrane ANB 83 Flexi Neck Band features a lightweight design and is quite compact in size, meaning that one can simply carry it in a bag with ease. It is snug and secure with a comfortable in-ear design, making sure the headset stays put when you are running, cycling, exercising etc. The Earphone comes with the Magnetic Earbuds, that prevents tangling of wires as the magnetic panels of the earbuds lock together when not in use.


The Earphone comes with the Voice Assistant support with Google and Siri, which allows easy operation so that the user can control the device through voice commands. With dynamic drivers, the headset provides the perfect HD and bass sound effect for better listening experience.

The Ambrane ANB 83 is engineered with a Li-ion battery & exclusive power management technology, the Headset offers 8 hrs of Play time. It comes with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity option and it can work within a distance of 10 meters without any disruption. Equipped with the multi-function button, the Headset enables Hands-free calling with Noise Isolation Technology.

