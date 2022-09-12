Ambrane Glares Smart Glasses launched in India

Ambrane has launched a new product in India, called the Glares Smart Glasses, which comes with a guided audio design. The smart glasses have an IPX4 rating and also have the ability to accept or reject calls when they are connected to your smartphone. You can also listen to music on these smart glasses.

The Ambrane Glares Smart Glasses are priced at Rs 4,999 and are designed to fit both Men and women in size & style. The product comes with 365 days warranty against any manufacturing defects. The product is available for purchase via Ambrane’s own website.

Ambrane Glares have built-in hidden speakers that can be controlled via multi-functional touch controls mounted on the temple of the glasses. Further, the glasses have a MEMS microphone and HD surround sound. The eyewear integrates audio technology that connects to a smart device via Bluetooth 5.1, so that sound can be transferred to speakers that sit beside the ears.

The speakers in the glasses eliminate loud ambient noise, allowing for an immersive acoustic experience. Glares promise up to 7 hours of battery backup on a single charge. The smart glasses feature instant pairing and a unique Hall switch technology that connects as soon as the temples are opened.

The Glares provide connectivity up to 10 meters away. The eyewear has touch controls that can control a variety of features such as accepting and rejecting calls, controlling playback, and using voice assistance. The smart glasses are UV400 certified and have interchangeable blue-light filtering transparent lenses. They have an IPX4 rating for water resistance.

The glasses are 99.99% UV protected, which reduces eye fatigue and protection from eye strain when in use. To ensure clear and seamless vision, the smart glasses include premium clarity and sun glare reduction. The smart glasses come with a magnetic clip-on to switch lenses from blue light filtering to luxury sunglasses.