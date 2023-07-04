You can now customise your favourite products on Amazon: Check details

Amazon India today announced that it will allow the buyers on e-commerce platform to customise the choice of their products for a personalised feel. Amazon India’s first-ever free self-serve product customisation feature, “Customise Your Product”, is now available across a wide selection of more than 10,000 plus products from 76 different categories.

The feature is claimed to offer an intuitive customisation experience that includes visual design tools for customers to personalise products, along with an interactive product preview option to view the final product in real-time with the customisations in place.

The feature enables customers to personalise a wide range of products including window blinds, blankets, home decor, wall art, signage, furniture, engraved pen, necklace, water bottle, mugs, apparel, jewellery organiser, golf clubs, phone covers, notebooks and many more as per their requirements.

The customisation options range from inserting innovative messages to pictures for expressing a celebration or an emotion. Apart from a wide variety of font styles and colors to choose from for adding/engraving text, the feature also offers an option for uploading precious memories in the form of images and notes and allowing customers to choose from other customizations a seller provides.

Meanwhile, Amazon is also preparing for its annual two-day sale, called Prime Day 2023. The sale will begin at 12:00 AM on July 15 and will last till July 16, 2023. The seventh edition of Prime Day will bring offers, savings, new launches, and much more across various categories of products.