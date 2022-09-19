Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Deals to watch out

Amazon is all set to roll out its annual Great Indian Festival Sale from September 23. This sale will offer discounts on a range of products, including smartphones, laptops, fashion, home appliances, TVs and more. Here’s a look at some of the best deals that will be up for grabs during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Great Indian Festival Sale: Card offers

Amazon has partnered with SBI to offer 10 per cent instant discount by using the SBI Credit and Debit cards. Besides, there will also be a 10% flat discount on the first purchase.

Also, Amazon Pay ICiCi credit card users will also get cashback on all their purchases, which can be used to buy products on Amazon when the cashback is credited.

Prime Members Will have a 24 Hrs advantage

Like every sale at Amazon, this year’s Great Indian Festival Sale is also expected to start 24 hours early for Prime members. So, Prime members will have early access to the offers on the products.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Prebook Details:

Amazon is offering to prebook offers where users can choose to reserve products in advance at Rs 1 only. You just need to pre-book a product by paying an amount starting at Rs 1. This will ensure that you get the product at the sale price. You can then purchase your pre-booked product and avail bank discount during the redemption window.

Amazon Diamond Points

Diamonds are a form of reward that Amazon offers in its Great Indian Festival Sale. It has a value starting from 1 to as much as you can earn. You have to shop for a min Rs 100 to earn diamonds. Amazon will offer you 20 diamonds for every Rs 100 spent on an item. Amazon Prime members could earn two times the diamonds along with extra 500 diamonds, which could be used anytime on shopping for shopping at least Rs 1000.

Amazon has also added another option for payment where buyers can pay for their products using Amazon Pay. This will enable the buyer to redeem instant refunds and payments.

Amazon has yet not revealed the complete details on the discounted prices for all its products. The deals will be unveiled as the days progress. Let’s see the deals and discounts to be offered during the upcoming sale event we know at the moment.

Deals to watch out

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale will have the following on different categories:



Up to 70% off on home and kitchen products

Up to 40% off on mobile and accessories

Up to 75% off on laptops, smartwatches and more

Up to 80% off on clothing

Up to 65% on Daily essentials

So, if you’re looking for some great deals on Amazon, this is definitely the sale to check out!

Apple iPhone 12 was originally priced at Rs 65,990. It is currently priced at Rs 59,990 in India. The Amazon page says that this will be the ‘lowest ever price’ for iPhone 12.

OnePlus Phones

Amazon has revealed that OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, Nord 2 and other phones will be sold at discounted rates during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is currently priced at Rs 18,999 while the Nord 2 comes at Rs 27,999.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is currently available on Amazon for Rs 18,999. The sale will offer the phone at around Rs 15,000.

Apart from these phones, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 will offer discounts on smartphones from iQoo, Xiaomi, and Realme. As of now, the names of the smartphones and their deal prices have not been revealed by Amazon.

Smartwatch Deals

Amazon has revealed the name of few smartwatches that will be available for discount in the upcoming sale. Boat Wave Call is priced at Rs 7,990 and it will be available for Rs X,X99. We can at least expect a discount of up to 25 percent in this watch.

Fire-Boltt Phoenix comes at Rs 9,999 and it will be available for Rs X,X99. The pTron Force X10 will come at Rs X,X99 in the sale. It is currently priced at Rs 5,999. Similarly, we can see around 15 to 20 per cent price cuts in these watches.

The Amazfit GTS 2 New version will come at Rs X,X99. It is currently available for Rs 16,999. If it will be priced under 10k in the sale, this will be a good option to buy for the customers. Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand will come at Rs X,X49. This watch currently comes at Rs 3,999. We might see at least 30 per cent discount on Noise watch.

Alexa Echo, Firestick and Amazon Kindle Deals and Offers

The Great Indian Festival Sale will offer great deals to buy Amazon Echo devices and Kindle e-book readers at discounted rates. Amazon will be offering discounts of up to 55 per cent on Smart Home devices like Alexa Echo, Firestick and Amazon Kindle.

Echo Dot (4th Gen) will be available at a price of Rs 2,449 instead of Rs 3,999. The

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) will be available at a price of Rs 1,749 instead of its price of Rs 3,499.

FireTV Stick Lite will be available at a price of Rs 1,699 instead of Rs 2,999 in the sale. FireTV Stick 4K will be available for Rs 2,999. Otherwise, it is priced at Rs 4,499.

Kindle (10th Gen) will be available at a price of Rs 6,499 instead of Rs 7,999. The sale will also offer Kindle Paperwhite for Rs 11,099 instead of Rs 13,999.

Laptop Deals and Offers

If are looking to buy a laptop then the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is the perfect time to buy. Laptops from HP, Dell, Lenovo, and Asus will also be available in the sale. Amazon says that there will be up to 40 per cent off on laptops.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale will begin soon and we will be updating this news piece when we get to know about more deals when they are revealed. You can keep checking this article for more latest updates on the best deals and offers.

Happy Shopping

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is a great opportunity to save on various items, from clothes to electronics. With so many deals available, it can be hard to know where to start. But with our guide, you’ll be sure to find the best deals on the products you’re looking for.