BoAt launches new wearables, audio products for Amazon Prime Day sale

BoAt today announced a range of audio wearables & smartwatches designed by their own boAt Labs ahead of the 48 hour Amazon Prime Day Sale. The brand has introduced four new products in the audio category and two new launches in the smartwatch category. The new products include BoAt Rockerz 330/333 ANC, Airdopes 121 Pro, Airdopes 413 ANC, Aavante Bar Aaupera soundbar, Wave call smartwatch and the Xtend Pro smartwatch.

The Rockerz 330/333 ANC are priced at Rs 1,499, Airdopes 121 Pro at Rs 1,299, Airdopes 413 ANC at Rs 1,999, Aavante Bar Aaupera soundbar at Rs 9,999, Wave call smartwatch at Rs 1,999 and the Xtend Pro watch at Rs 3,499. All the products will be available starting July 23 via Amazon India.

Rockerz 330/333 ANC

The latest ANC range of BoAt audio products include Rockerz 330/ 333 which is built with Crystal Bionic Sound powered by Dirac Opteo. These neckbands pack 25dB Active Noise Cancellation to cut out external noise for an immersive experience.

Aavante Bar Aaupera

The next device in line is the Aavante Bar Aaupera sound bar which comprises of unique features like built-in Alexa for assistive support, 120W RMS boAt signature sound, EQ Modes, Dual Far-field mics and many more.

Airdopes 413 ANC

These TWS earbuds come with features such as 2x ENx Enabled Mics for clear voice delivery, 25db Active Noise Cancellation, BoAt Signature Sound, 10mm drivers, and a 20-hour battery backup among other features.

Airdopes 121 Pro

Priced at Rs 1299, Airdopes 121 Pro has features such as 10mm drivers, boAt signature sound, and a 40-hour playtime. With the Insta Wake N’ Pair technology on these Airdopes, one can seamlessly pair these buds. Featuring the latest Bluetooth v5.3 technology, Airdopes 121 Pro provide a lag-free experience as per the brand.

Read More: Boat Storm Pro smartwatch launched in India with 700+ Active Fitness modes

Xtend Pro Smartwatch

The boAt Xtend Pro smartwatch comes with 1.78-inch AMOLED display with high colour saturation, 700+ Active Modes, and can be charged in 30 minutes through boAt ASAP Charge. The smartwatch hosts other features such as 100+ watch faces, up to 10 days of runtime with a single charge, IP68 water resistance, Bluetooth calling option, and voice assistance, all encased in a metallic frame.

Wave call Smartwatch

Lastly, the all-new Wave Call comes with a in-built speaker and Bluetooth calling. It has a Dialpad, a 1.69-inch HD display for sharper picture along with 550 nits of brightness for outdoor visibility. It also has multiple sports modes to track and count your calories with multiple active sports modes including Walking, Running, Cycling, Climbing, Yoga, Basketball, Football, Badminton, Rope Skipping, and Swimming.