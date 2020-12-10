Amazon FireTV devices start getting revamped user interface

As per reports, the latest generation of FireTV devices has started getting the new revamped UI.

Amazon announced a new revamped user interface for its FireTV devices back in September and according to new reports, the new UI has started rolling out to select FireTV devices as of now.

The new UI is rolling out to the latest generation of FireTV stick along with FireTV Stick lite that was launched in September. As per Amazon, more devices will get this update early next year.

The new version of the FireTV software now centers your Main Menu, and you can scroll through apps that will give you a glimpse of what's inside the app.

Amazon claims that it is now easier than before to discover great movies, TV shows, and more, with browsing capabilities that allow for broad and specific searches based on genre (e.g. comedies, action), helpful categories (e.g. free, sports, Live TV), and more.

The redesigned Fire TV experience features a dedicated Alexa Explore destination, which displays popular Alexa features and helps you discover new recipes, view stocks, and more. You can also see and control connected smart devices in your home.

The new UI also has a 'Profiles' feature through which you can create up to six profiles that support personalized recommendations, viewing history, watch lists, preferred settings, and more. The feature comes to use if everyone in your family has a different taste in entertainment.