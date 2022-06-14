Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite launched in India for Rs 2,999

Amazon has announced the launch of Fire TV Stick Lite in India. The new Fire Stick Lite comes with a couple of new features as compared to the Fire TV Stick Lite launched back in the year 2020.

Let’s see the Fire TV Stick Lite pricing, specifications, features and more.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite Price in India

The Fire TV Stick Lite with all-new Alexa Voice Remote Lite is priced at Rs 2,999. It is available for purchase via Amazon India.

Specifications

The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with all-new Alexa Voice Remote Lite is essentially the same device that was launched in September 2020. However, the new Alexa Voice Remote Lite is quite different from the one that came with the 2020 model.

The new Alexa Voice Remote Lite comes with dedicated buttons to access streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Prime Music. The remote also comes with a shortcut button to access the rest of the apps installed on your Fire TV Stick. Additionally, users can access Alexa using the voice button.

The Stick offers Full-HD (1080p) streaming with support for HDR technology. It also comes with 8GB of onboard storage. Besides, it is powered by a 1.7 GHz quad-core processor with IMG GE8300 GPU.

Further, it includes Bluetooth-enabled remote weighing 42.5 grams (without batteries). Connectivity options include Bluetooth version 5.0, an HDMI port, a micro-USB port, and Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac. You can pair it with compatible Bluetooth speakers, headphones, video game controllers, and more Bluetooth enabled devices. Lastly, it measures 142 X 38 X 16mm.

Last year, Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max was launched for Rs 6499. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is 40% more powerful than Fire TV Stick 4K, with faster app starts and more fluid navigation. In addition, it comes with support for Wi-Fi 6 for smoother 4K streaming across multiple Wi-Fi 6 devices.