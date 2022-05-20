Amazon Fire 7, Fire 7 Kids tablets launched with 10-hour battery life

Amazon has launched a couple of new tablets in the US including the Amazon Fire 7 and the Fire 7 Kids edition. These new tablets offer up to 40 percent more battery life than the previous generation of Fire 7 tablets along with double the RAM. Both the tablets share similar specifications, including a 7-inch IPS touchscreen with a 1,024×600 pixels resolution.

Fire 7 starts at only $59.99 (approx Rs 4,600) and is available for pre-order at Amazon US website. The new Fire 7 comes in black, denim, and rose colours, with coordinating covers for $28.99 (approx Rs 2,240), and will begin shipping June 29.

Fire 7 Kids is available for pre-order starting at $109.99 (approx Rs 8,500) and it offers 16GB or 32GB storage options. The device comes with a refreshed design of the kid-proof case in blue, red, and purple, and features an adjustable kickstand that doubles as a handle.

Amazon Fire 7, Fire 7 Kids Specifications

The Amazon Fire 7, Fire 7 Kids sport a 7-inch IPS display with a 1,200×600 pixels resolution capable of supporting SD video playback. These tablets are powered by an unspecified 2GHz chipset paired with 2GB of RAM. They are offered in 16GB and 32GB storage options. There is also a microSD slot for expansion of storage up to 1TB.

The tablets come with 40% more battery life for up to 10 hours of browsing, watching videos, and more. It comes with USB-C port and a 5W in-box adapter. Optimized for video calls in landscape mode, the tablets come with 2MP front and rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording for photos and video calls.

Just by saying “Alexa,” customers can ask to play videos and music, open apps, shop online, check the weather, access compatible smart home devices, call or message almost anyone, and much more. Designed with your privacy in mind, you have control of your Alexa settings and can turn off hands-free mode at any time. There’s also support for apps like Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, and HBO Max.