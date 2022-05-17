Acharya to release on Amazon Prime Video on May 20

This month, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan’s Telugu action film Acharya will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. An official announcement on the same is out now. Amazon Prime Video has confirmed that Acharya will be made available for streaming on the platform from the 20th of this month.

Charan produces the movie under his Konidela Production Company. The music of the movie has been composed by Mani Sharma.

Acharya Release Date on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video announced the OTT release date of Acharya in a social media post. The tweet reads, “They call him Acharya because he always teaches them a lesson. #AcharyaOnPrime, May 20.”

Acharya released in theatres on the 29th of April this year. The movie turned out to be a box office disaster. It collected nearly Rs. 38.45 crore in Telugu states during its full run, recovering merely 38 percent of the pre-release investment. And now after exactly 3 weeks later, the movie is heading for its digital premier on Amazon Prime Video. In addition, it will be available in more than 240 countries and territories to the viewers.

ALSO READ: Best upcoming movies and shows on Amazon Prime

Acharya Movie Cast

The film has Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in the lead roles and it is written and directed by Koratala Siva. Acharya is the first film that features the father-son duo of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. Further, the movie also features Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, and Kishore in supporting roles.

This is Chiranjeevi’s first movie after his Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was released in 2019. He will later be seen in Godfather, Bholaa Shankar, and a couple of other movies. On the other hand, Ram Charan last starred in period drama RRR which was released in March in theaters this year. Charan will be seen in Shankar’s next with Kiara Advani.

Acharya movie is about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-reformer which Chiranjeevi plays. He launches a fight against the Endowments Department over the misappropriation of temple funds and donations. Ram Charan is shown as the protector of the sacred land of Dharmasthali, which serves as a link between the holy land and a divine river.