Amazon enters into fitness gadget market, introduces Halo app, Halo Band

Amazon has announced the launch of its new fitness and subscription-based service known as Amazon Halo. The company has introduced a new fitness band, which does not have a screen, while the app and band are touted to analyse positivity and energy in the user.

Amazon Halo, Halo Band pricing details

Customers in the U.S. can request early access to Amazon Halo starting today. Through the early access period, Amazon Halo will be available for a special price of $64.99 including 6 months of Halo membership (regular price: $99.99). The membership automatically renews for $3.99 per month after the initial 6 months.

The brand has also introduced three colour combinations for Amazon Halo Band including a Black fabric band with an Onyx sensor capsule, a Blush fabric band with a Rose Gold sensor capsule, or a Winter fabric band with a Silver sensor capsule. Customers can purchase fabric accessory bands for the special early access price of $19.99 each. The company has introduced Six additional fabric colour options including, Denim, Hummingbird, Mint Edge, Olive, Unicorn, and Volcano. Furthermore, customers can purchase sport accessory bands for the special early access price of $15.99 each, with nine colour options available including Ash, Black, Dark Mint, Domino, Lavender, Pink Slate, Seafoam, Sunset, and White.

Amazon Halo features

Starting with Amazon Halo Band, it is a purpose-built device focus on health and wellness. The major highlight of the fitness band is that it does not have a screen or constant notifications. There is a small sensor capsule that delivers accurate data and it also comes with an accelerometer along with a temperature sensor, a heart-rate monitor, two microphones, an LED indicator light, and a button to turn the microphones on or off, among other functions.

Amazon Halo Band is water-resistant for all-day wear and the comfortable fit means it won’t snag or irritate at night. Plus, the battery lasts up to seven days and fully charges in under 90 minutes.

Coming to the Amazon Halo application, it comes with five core features that are designed to give customers a comprehensive understanding of their health and wellness. It comes with Activity feature that basically awards points based on the intensity and duration of the movement. For example, customers will earn points for walking but will earn more points for running. A baseline goal of 150 activity points is set and measured weekly.

Sleep is the second parameter that makes sure that users will get good, sufficient sleep. Amazon Halo uses motion, heart rate, and temperature to measure time asleep and time awake; time spent in the various phases of sleep including deep, light, and REM; and skin temperature while sleeping. The sensors in the band allow for continuous sleep monitoring, so customers get rich, detailed information without having to charge the band every day.

The third parameter is Body. Amazon Halo lets customers measure their body fat percentage from the comfort and privacy of their own home, making this important information easily accessible. The Amazon Halo body fat measurement is as accurate as methods a doctor would use. It also comes with a Tone feature that uses machine learning to analyze energy and positivity in a customer’s voice so they can better understand how they may sound to others, helping improve their communication and relationships.

Lastly, there is Labs, which are science-backed challenges, experiments, and workouts that allow customers to discover what works best for them specifically, so they can build healthier habits. In terms of security, Amazon has multiple layers of privacy and security that are built to keep data safe. Health data is encrypted in transit and in the cloud, and customers can download or delete their data at any time directly from the app. Body scan images are automatically deleted from the cloud after processing, so only the customer sees them.