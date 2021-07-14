Amazon announces exclusive content for its MiniTV service

The free video entertainment service by Amazon called MiniTV announced its exclusive line-up for comic content on the service. In addition, the service has roped in multiple YouTube-based content creators. These include Ashish Chanchlani, Prajakta Koli, Amit Bhadana, Dolly Singh, Saloni Gaur and Be YouNick.

Amazon MiniTV Exclusive Content

Reiterating mini TVs vision of serving more content to Amazon shoppers, the content pieces will make snackable videos that blend humour with relatable topics. In addition, the creators will make sketches out of highly relatable daily life situations. These will first be exclusively released on miniTV for all Amazon customers.

Amazon also gave us a glimpse of what’s to come in the upcoming series. Dolly Singh’s humorous sketch will tell you about the 7 stages of getting over a break-up. Then, Prajakta Koli will guide you on how to perfect the art of ‘middle class hacks’. Ashish Chanchlani will take you to the extraordinary world of ‘Beauty & Fashion influencers’. Finally, Amit Bhadana will take up a ‘Salesman’ role between an overzealous boss and an ex-lover.

Lastly, “Be YouNick will share a hilarious yet relatable tale of getting over a breakup while touching base with friends”, as per Amazon.

The MiniTV service was launched by Amazon back in May. The service is aimed at catering the varying entertainment taste and preferences of today’s consumers. Additionally, the content categories on miniTV are carefully curated for wider appeal that cuts across gender and language barriers, says Amazon.

The service has a bunch of content to offer. It includes Web series, comedy shows, along with beauty and fashion videos to offer. At that time, Amazon included a list of leading studios to be featured on MiniTV. It included TVF, Pocket Aces and leading comedians – Ashish Chanchlani, Amit Bhadana, Round2Hell, Harsh Beniwal, Shruti Arjun Anand, Elvish Yadav, Prajakta Koli, Swagger Sharma, Aakash Gupta and Nishant Tanwar.