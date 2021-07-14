HomeNewsAmazon announces exclusive content for its MiniTV service

Amazon announces exclusive content for its MiniTV service

Amazon MiniTV service has announced a bunch of exclusive content on its platform. The content will be hosted by popular YouTube based content creators.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Amazon MiniTV comedy lineup

Highlights

  • Amazon MiniTV service has announced a bunch of exclusive content
  • The new content will be hosted by popular content creators like Ashish Chanchlani, Prajakta Koli

The free video entertainment service by Amazon called MiniTV announced its exclusive line-up for comic content on the service. In addition, the service has roped in multiple YouTube-based content creators. These include Ashish Chanchlani, Prajakta Koli, Amit Bhadana, Dolly Singh, Saloni Gaur and Be YouNick.

Amazon MiniTV Exclusive Content

Reiterating mini TVs vision of serving more content to Amazon shoppers, the content pieces will make snackable videos that blend humour with relatable topics. In addition, the creators will make sketches out of highly relatable daily life situations. These will first be exclusively released on miniTV for all Amazon customers.

Amazon also gave us a glimpse of what’s to come in the upcoming series. Dolly Singh’s humorous sketch will tell you about the 7 stages of getting over a break-up. Then, Prajakta Koli will guide you on how to perfect the art of ‘middle class hacks’. Ashish Chanchlani will take you to the extraordinary world of ‘Beauty & Fashion influencers’. Finally, Amit Bhadana will take up a ‘Salesman’ role between an overzealous boss and an ex-lover.

Lastly, “Be YouNick will share a hilarious yet relatable tale of getting over a breakup while touching base with friends”, as per Amazon.

The MiniTV service was launched by Amazon back in May. The service is aimed at catering the varying entertainment taste and preferences of today’s consumers. Additionally, the content categories on miniTV are carefully curated for wider appeal that cuts across gender and language barriers, says Amazon.

The service has a bunch of content to offer. It includes Web series, comedy shows, along with beauty and fashion videos to offer. At that time, Amazon included a list of leading studios to be featured on MiniTV. It included TVF, Pocket Aces and leading comedians – Ashish Chanchlani, Amit Bhadana, Round2Hell, Harsh Beniwal, Shruti Arjun Anand, Elvish Yadav, Prajakta Koli, Swagger Sharma, Aakash Gupta and Nishant Tanwar.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous articleUNISOC T610 launched, Realme C21Y comes with it
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

© 2021 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.