Amazon MiniTV in-app streaming service launched in India, to be free of cost

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : May 17, 2021 11:02 am

Amazon has launched a new MiniTV streaming service for India within its Amazon shopping app on Android. Content from a vast number of creators, influencers will be featured on the platform
Amazon has launched a new dedicated video streaming service within its shopping app in India called Amazon MiniTV. The service is available for free for all the users and will also contain ads as well. The service has a bunch of Web series, comedy shows, along with beauty and fashion videos to offer.

 

The MiniTV streaming service vastly differs from Amazon's other streaming service called Prime Video. Amazon Prime Video is a separate app that contains Amazon Original Shows, Exclusive movies, and more. Moreover, there is a paid subscription to use the service whereas the MiniTV service is totally free of cost.

 

The list of leading studios to be featured on Amazon MiniTV include - TVF, Pocket Aces and leading comedians - Ashish Chanchlani, Amit Bhadana, Round2Hell, Harsh Beniwal, Shruti Arjun Anand, Elvish Yadav, Prajakta Koli, Swagger Sharma, Aakash Gupta and Nishant Tanwar.

 

Viewers will be informed on latest products and trends by tech expert Trakin Tech, fashion and beauty experts such as Sejal Kumar, Malvika Sitlani, Jovita George, Prerna Chhabra and ShivShakti. One can enjoy food-related content from Kabita’s Kitchen, Cook with Nisha, and Gobble. In the coming months, miniTV will add more new and exclusive videos.

 

The MiniTV service is currently available on Amazon’s shopping app for Android phones while the company plans to extend support for iOS app and mobile web over the coming months.

