Amazon Announces AI-Powered X-Ray Recaps in Prime Video

Amazon is introducing a new AI-powered feature called X-Ray Recaps in Prime Video. “With X-Ray Recaps, Prime Video is delivering a new way to get up to speed without wasting time or risking spoilers, allowing you to spend more time streaming your favorite TV shows,” according to the company.

What are X-Ray Recaps in Prime Video?

“X-Ray Recaps is a generative AI-powered feature that creates brief, easy-to-digest summaries of full seasons of TV shows, single episodes, and even pieces of episodes, all personalized down to the exact minute of where you are watching,” said Amazon in a blog post.

Whether you’re just starting a new episode, midway through a season, or returning to a series after a break, X-Ray Recaps offers quick text summaries of key cliffhangers, character developments, and other important details, accessible anytime during your viewing experience.

X-Ray Recaps expands on Prime Video’s existing X-Ray features, allowing viewers to delve deeper into their shows with trivia, cast information, soundtrack details, production insights, and more.

X-Ray Recaps is powered by Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed AWS service for building and scaling generative AI applications with foundational models. Utilizing a combination of Amazon Bedrock models and custom AI models trained on Amazon SageMaker, X-Ray Recaps analyzes various video segments, combined with subtitles or dialogue, to generate detailed descriptions of key events, places, times, and conversations. Guardrails are also applied to ensure the generation of spoiler-free and concise summaries.

As for how you can access it, you can launch X-Ray Recaps in Prime Video at any time from the detail page or during playback on the X-Ray experience. Once selected, you can choose from various types of recaps, including summaries of current episodes, the season so far, or the previous season.

X-Ray Recaps is now in beta and will begin to be available to Fire TV customers in the U.S. starting today, with support for additional devices coming by the end of the year. At launch, customers can use X-Ray Recaps on all Amazon MGM Studios Original series like Daisy Jones and the Six, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, The Wheel of Time, and The Boys.