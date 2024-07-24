Prime Video is Getting a Fresh New Look Alongside AI Recommendations: All Details

Amazon has announced a new design and look for its Prime Video App along with new features such as AI-based recommendations. The new user experience, according to Prime Video, is bringing clarity and simplicity back to streaming. In addition, you’ll be able to navigate across Prime Video’s app with ease.

The new user experience updates of Prime Video have begun rolling out globally, and will become available to all customers in the coming weeks.

Prime Video Gets Generative AI-Powered Recomendations

Prime Video’s new generative AI recommendations help you find content that matches your tastes, so you can “watch more and browse less.” It also made it easier to spot movies and series included with your Prime membership, discover new blockbusters to rent, and manage your add-on subscriptions.

To power this experience, Prime Video uses Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed AWS service for building and scaling generative AI applications with foundational models, to generate personalized recommendations for customers.

New User Experience Updates

You can now browse, sign up for, and manage your active add-on subscriptions directly from the navigation bar. In India, explore over 20 add-on subscriptions by selecting “Subscriptions.” Here, you’ll find new options uniquely recommended based on your preferences, previous rentals, and viewing history. Plus, the subscriptions section showcases deals from third-party services, all in one place.

As a part of the new look, when you open Prime Video, you’ll find a revamped navigation bar featuring dedicated sections such as “Home,” “Movies,” “TV Shows,” and “Live TV.” This update also includes a spot for your active Prime Video Channels add-on subscriptions, streamlining your content browsing experience.

Read More: Tata Play To Bundle Amazon Prime Lite Subscription: Know Price, Benefits

A new “Prime” destination will also be available in the navigation bar, which allows you to browse movies, TV shows available at no additional cost with a Prime membership. Beneath the navigation bar, the hero rotator highlights subscription-based content, rental options, and various promotions, including Prime member deals. You can directly play, rent, or subscribe to watch, making it simple to start enjoying your favorite titles.

Next up, in addition to the AI-powered recommendations we talked about above, you’ll be able to browse content by taste and other categories such as “Top 10 in India”. And now, it will be easier to see what is included with a Prime membership and what you may need to pay extra for.

Prime and add-on subscription logos, like Lionsgate Play or Crunchyroll, will appear on the hero and title cards of a movie or TV show to help inform you about which subscription the content is coming from. If a title requires additional payment, a yellow shopping bag will be visible. Plus, Prime Video will be making use of Large Language Models (LLMs) to simplify the synopses for TV shows and movies, so you can quickly glance at a title description, rather than having to scroll to decide if it is something you’d want to watch.

Finally, new animations, smooth page transitions and zoom effects are also a part of the enhancements introduced in the update. When using a living room device, video content will play on the hero rotator as you determine what to watch. And on the “Live TV” destination, recommended 24/7 stations will automatically start playing. They will continue to do so as you transition into full screen playback, or exit to browse other stations.

Prime Video has optimised the experience across all devices, including older models.