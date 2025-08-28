Amazfit Balance 2, Helio Strap Launched in India

The Amazfit Balance 2 smartwatch has been announced in India alongside the Amazfit Helio Strap, which is Amazfit’s first screen-free fitness, recovery, and sleep tracker and is recognised internationally as one of the most accurate trackers in the industry.

Amazfit Balance 2: Price, Availability, Features

The Amazfit Balance 2 smartwatch will be available in India at a price of Rs 24,999, It will go on sale starting 28th August 2025, and will be available through Amazfit.in, leading tech and sports retail stores across the country.

Certified with military-grade durability, the Amazfit Balance 2 is engineered to perform even in extreme environments. Complementing this ruggedness is its sapphire glass display, which provides superior protection against scratches while maintaining a premium finish. With 10ATM water resistance, the device is suitable for swimming, surfing, and even freediving, making it a versatile companion for outdoor adventures.

The device stands out with support for more than 170 sports modes, catering to a wide range of fitness enthusiasts. A major highlight is the debut of the HYROX Mode, which includes Training, Race, and PFT (Physical Fitness Test) modes—making it the first smartwatch in the industry to offer such a tailored performance feature. Users can also rely on 24/7 heart rate monitoring for precise and real-time health tracking.

Battery life has been optimized for both everyday users and professionals, with the smartwatch boasting up to 21 days of endurance on a single charge. This ultra-long performance ensures fewer interruptions, whether you’re traveling, training, or simply using it as a daily driver.

With 2000 nits peak brightness, the display remains crisp and visible even under harsh sunlight—perfect for outdoor runs and hikes. Navigation is equally reliable, thanks to Dual-Band GPS, which delivers highly accurate location tracking. The watch also comes equipped with two built-in speakers, offering enhanced clarity for Bluetooth calls and seamless voice interactions with Zepp Flow. For entertainment and utility, the smartwatch offers a generous 32GB of internal storage, allowing users to download offline maps and music directly onto the device.

Running on Zepp OS, the smartwatch integrates advanced fitness, recovery, and sleep tracking into one streamlined platform. The companion Zepp App provides personalized health insights and is compatible with both Android and iOS, ensuring a smooth experience across ecosystems.

Amazfit Helio Strap: Price, Availability, Features

The Amazfit Helio Strap will retail at Rs 8,999. It will go on sale starting 28th August 2025, and will be available through Amazfit.in, leading tech and sports retail stores across the country.

Unlike traditional smartwatches, the Helio Strap comes without a display, offering a minimalist yet powerful approach to tracking health and performance. Its lightweight design ensures all-day comfort, while data from workouts, recovery, and sleep syncs seamlessly with Amazfit smartwatches and the Zepp App for deeper insights.

The Helio Strap is built to keep up with demanding training schedules, delivering up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge. It features continuous heart rate monitoring, providing athletes with accurate, real-time HR tracking around the clock.

The Band also supports 27 workout modes, including popular routines such as running, cycling, yoga, and HIIT. For strength athletes, it can automatically detect reps, sets, and rest periods, while also offering a dedicated HYROX Race Mode, making it the first of its kind to cater directly to the growing sport.

One of the standout innovations is the introduction of the BioCharge Score, a new metric that integrates data from sleep, exertion, and stress to measure the body’s energy levels in real time. This feature is designed to help users optimize recovery and performance by balancing training intensity with adequate rest.