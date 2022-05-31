Amazfit GTS 2 New Version to launch soon in India

Amazfit has been launching new versions of multiple of its smartwatches in India and the latest one seems to be the Amazfit GTS 2, whose new version will soon launch in the country. The smartwatch has been listed on Amazon India, thereby confirming the arrival of the device.

The Amazfit GTS 2 was first launched in December of 2020 in India with a price tag of Rs 12,999. The GTS 2 New Version which has been listed on Amazon tells us that it will be available in two new colours including Petal Pink and Space Black. Moreover, it confirms a bunch of features for the smartwatch as well.

Amazfit GTS 2 New Version Specifications

The Amazfit GTS 2 New Version features a 1.65-inch AMOLED display with 341ppi pixel HD resolution. 3D Corning Gorilla glass with anti-fingerprint coating plusoptical Diamond-like Carbon (oDLC) coating makes it scratch-resistant and easy to keep clean. The smartwatch supports over 50 watch faces, and it also has an always-on display.

The watch also comes with 5ATM (50m) water resistance, ideal for swimming and light snorkelling. This watch supports Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above.

Amazfit GTS 2 New Version features the innovative PAI Health Assessment System that turns your heart rate data, tracked activities and other health data into a simplified PAI score that lets you understand your physical well-being at a glance. PAI stands for Personal Activity Intelligence, and your PAI score is based on your profile, so it’s personalized for you.

The watch includes over 90 built-in sports modes and it comes with 3GB of storage space for local music files. It also has a built-in speaker and microphone for phone calls. With a built-in microphone and speaker, this smartwatch lets you take phone calls with Bluetooth connectivity. In terms of sensors, the watch features Accelerometer, a Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Air Pressure Sensor, and Ambient Light sensor.

You can swipe right on GTS 2 New Version to access an intelligent assistant that shows notifications, event information, weather, music, sleep data, world clocks, and any background applications in-use. Also, swipe left to access a customizable secondary screen application for quick access to your commonly-used functions.

The smartwatch is backed up by a 246mAh battery which can last to up to 6 days with typical use and 3 days with heavy usage. For connectivity, the Amazfit device features Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC, GPS and GLONASS.