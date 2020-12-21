Amazfit GTS 2 launched in India for Rs 12,999, first sale today

Amazfit had launched the GTR 2 in India recently and it will also be launching the GTS 2 mini in India later this month.

Advertisement

Amazfit has launched Amazfit GTS 2 in India today. The smartwatch will be available for sale on Amazon and Amazfit’s website for Rs 12,999 today at 12P.M. It comes only in Midnight Black colour.

Amazfit had launched the GTR 2 in India recently and it will also be launching the GTS 2 mini in India later this month.

Advertisement

Amazfit GTS 2 Specifications

The Amazfit GTS 2 features a 1.65-inch AMOLED display with 341ppi pixel HD resolution. 3D Corning Gorilla glass with anti-fingerprint coating plus optical Diamond-like Carbon (oDLC) coating makes it scratch-resistant and easy to keep clean. The smartwatch supports over 50 watch faces, and it also has an always-on display.

The watch also comes with 5ATM (50m) water resistance, ideal for swimming and light snorkelling. This watch supports Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above.

Amazfit GTS 2 features the innovative PAI Health Assessment System that turns your heart rate data, tracked activities and other health data into a simplified PAI score that lets you understand your physical well-being at a glance. PAI stands for Personal Activity Intelligence, and your PAI score is based on your profile, so it’s personalized for you.

Amazfit GTS 2 include over 90 built-in sports modes and it comes with 3GB of storage space for local music files. It also has a built-in speaker and microphone for phone calls. With a built-in microphone and speaker, this smartwatch lets you take phone calls with Bluetooth connectivity. In terms of sensors, the watch features Accelerometer, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Air Pressure Sensor, Ambient Light sensor.



You can swipe right on GTS 2 to access an intelligent assistant that shows notifications, event information, weather, music, sleep data, world clocks, and any background applications in-use. Also, swipe left to access a customizable secondary screen application for quick access to your commonly-used functions.

The smartwatch is backed up by a 246mAh battery which can last to up to 7 days battery life, up to 20 days battery life in long battery life mode. For connectivity, the Amazfit device features Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC, GPS and GLONASS.