Amazfit GTR 3, GTR 3 Pro, GTS 3 launched with Zepp OS, India launch confirmed

Zepp Health has launched three new smartwatches under its Amazfit series, including the GTR 3, GTR 3 Pro and the GTS 3. All three smartwatches come with the new BioTracker PPG 3.0 biometric sensor and also have a refreshed look. While the GTR 3 watches have a round dial, the GTS 3 has a square design.

The Amazfit GTS 3 is priced at $179.99 (approx Rs 13,470). The Amazfit GT3 3 Pro is priced at $229.99 (approx Rs 17,200). While there’s no timeline for when the smartwatches will launch in India, the company has confirmed that the smartwatches will arrive in batches. The first batch does have India mentioned meaning the smartwatch could soon come in the country.

The Amazfit GTS 3 will be available in Graphite Black, Ivory White, and Terra Rosa. In addition, the GTR 3 will be available in Thunder Black and Moonlight Grey, while the GTR 3 Pro will be available in Black and Brown.

Amazfit GTR 3 series, GTS 3 Specifications

The Amazfit GTR 3 has a 1.39-inch display, similar to its predecessor. However, it is an AMOLED panel with support for Always-on Display as well. The GTR 3 Pro has a bigger display at 1.45 inches and a 70.6% screen-to-body ratio. Zepp Health claims that it is the highest on a smartwatch with a round dial.

The Amazfit GTS 3 with a square dial has a bigger 1.75-inches AMOLED panel. This display has a 390 x 450 pixels resolution, a 341 PPI pixel density, and a screen-to-body ratio of 72.4%. In addition, all of them come with the new BioTracker PPG 3.0 that enables higher accuracy and adds the ability to measure multiple health metrics simultaneously.

Users can measure their heart rate, stress level, blood oxygen level, and breathing rate simultaneously. They can get all four results in time span of just 45 seconds. In addition, one can now check the sleep tracking data on the Watch itself instead of the app on the mobile. The Amazfit GTR 3 gets a 21-day battery life, while the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro and Amazfit GTS 3 have 12-day battery life. The smartwatches are compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

Zepp Health has also added new features to its OS, including controlling GoPro cameras from the Watch. There are new and faster animations with up to 60 frames per second support. The three smartwatches get support for measuring more than 150 sports modes. A new eSports mode will track your heart rate and other biometrics while playing video games.

The GTR 3 Pro also has a mic via which you can make and receive calls. Furthermore, there’s a new GPS chip that is 20% faster and 40% more accurate. The chip supports 5 satellite navigation systems, including GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, and QZSS. There’s built-in Alexa as well for voice assistance.