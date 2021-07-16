Amazfit Zepp Z smartwatch launched in India

As Amazfit celebrates its 3 year anniversary in India, the brand is launching a new smartwatch in the country. Zepp/Amazfit, a professional brand focused on digital health management, is all set to launch the Zepp Z smartwatch. The smartwatch comes with Sp02 monitoring, PAI health assist system and more.

The Zepp Z will be launched on 20th July and will be available on Amazon at Rs 25,999. Equipped with a RISC-V wearable chip, the Zepp Z helps people take control of their physical and mental wellbeing, and improve their quality. The smartwatch is made up of Titanium Alloy.

Zepp Z Specifications

The 326 ppi 1.39-inch AMOLED display vividly reproduces a 100% NTSC wide-colour spectrum. It has a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels with a peak brightness of 550 nits. The Zepp Z also offers more than 50 watch faces. The display also has tempered glass plus an anti-fingerprint coating.

Through AI and biometric data technology, the Zepp Z tracks your health 24/7. It’s BioTrackerTM 2.0 PPG optical sensor monitors your heart rate and also gives abnormally elevated heart rate alerts.

To help you understand your biometrics, the Zepp Z features the PAI Health Assessment System. It converts your health data into an intuitive single value after processing heart rate, activity and other health metrics. It is done to help you easily understand your physical state.

Using self-developed algorithms, the Zepp Z monitors your stress levels. The smartwatch is water-resistant up to 50 meters. It comes with 12 built-in sport modes that cover popular activities such as outdoor running, treadmill, walking, outdoor cycling, and more. The Zepp Z uses both GPS and GLONASS positioning systems to deliver precise location.

The Amazfit Zepp Z further gets built-in Alexa support. You can use voice commands to interact with Alexa on your mobile phone to control your smart home appliances. The built-in offline voice assistant also supports 58 voice commands so you can interact with the Zepp Z.

When fully charged, one can follow their fitness regime for 15 days uninterrupted and for more than 30 days with typical usage. It gets a magnetic wireless charger for charging the watch.