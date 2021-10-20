Amazfit GTR 3, GTR 3 Pro and GTS 3 smartwatches launched in India

Amazfit has today launched the GTR 3, GTR 3 Pro and GTS 3 smartwatches in India. To recall, Amazfit recently introduced GTR 3, GTR 3 Pro and GTS 3 smartwatches globally.

The GTR 3 and GTS 3 are both priced at Rs 13,999. The GTR 3 Pro is priced at Rs 18,999. The GTR 3 will be available from Flipkart starting from 1PM today. The GTR 3 Pro and the GTS 3 Pro will be available from Amazon India soon.

During the first three days of sales (October 21st to October 22nd), the three smartwatches will be available with a Rs 1,000 discount.

Amazfit GTR 3 series, GTS 3 Specifications

The Amazfit GTR 3 has a 1.39-inch display, similar to its predecessor. However, it is an AMOLED panel with support for Always-on Display as well. The GTR 3 Pro has a bigger display at 1.45 inches and a 70.6% screen-to-body ratio. Zepp Health claims that it is the highest on a smartwatch with a round dial.

The Amazfit GTS 3 with a square dial has a bigger 1.75-inches AMOLED panel. This display has a 390 x 450 pixels resolution, a 341 PPI pixel density, and a screen-to-body ratio of 72.4%. In addition, all of them come with the new BioTracker PPG 3.0 that enables higher accuracy and adds the ability to measure multiple health metrics simultaneously.

Users can measure their heart rate, stress level, blood oxygen level, and breathing rate simultaneously. They can get all four results in a time span of just 45 seconds. In addition, one can now check the sleep tracking data on the Watch itself instead of the app on the mobile. The Amazfit GTR 3 gets a 21-day battery life, while the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro and Amazfit GTS 3 have 12-day battery life. The smartwatches are compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

Zepp Health has also added new features to its OS, including controlling GoPro cameras from the Watch. There are new and faster animations with up to 60 frames per second support. The three smartwatches get support for measuring more than 150 sports modes. A new eSports mode will track your heart rate and other biometrics while playing video games.

The GTR 3 Pro also has a mic via which you can make and receive calls. Furthermore, there’s a new GPS chip that is 20% faster and 40% more accurate. The chip supports 5 satellite navigation systems, including GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, and QZSS. There’s built-in Alexa as well for voice assistance.