Amazfit GTR 2 LTE smartwatch announced

Amazfit has launched the GTR 2 LTE smartwatch in a couple of regions. As the name suggests, the Watch comes with LTE calling functionality via an eSim. The watch features a round dial along with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity as well.

The Amazfit GTR 2 LTE is priced at EUR 249 (approx Rs 21,900) globally. It will be available via Amazfit’s official website and Amazon starting Q3 2021. The watch will be sold in Germany and Spain while availability for other regions is unknown.

Amazfit GTR 2 LTE Specifications

This watch differs from last year’s GTR 2 only in terms of connectivity. While this watch gets calling functionality, the previous one doesn’t. Apart from that, the specifications of the smartwatch remain identical. GTR Amazfit GTR 2The Amazfit GTR 2 features 1.39-inch circular AMOLED display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels and up to 450 nits brightness, scratch resistant diamond-like carbon coating.

The watch is compatible with Android and iOS devices.Amazfit GTR 2 comes with 5ATM certification, which means it is waterproof up to a depth of 50 meters. The smartwatch is fuelled by a 471mAh battery. The company claims that it will offer up to 14 days battery life, up to 38 days battery life in basic watch mode. Apart from eSim, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, you also get support for NFC.

The smartwatch features a BioTracker PPG heart rate sensor for 24-hour heart rate monitoring. It also comes with OxygenBeats, which uses the SpO2 sensor to measure the blood oxygen level. It also packs a bunch of sensors that include Accelerometer, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Air Pressure Sensor, Ambient Light sensor.

Back in April, Amazfit launched the Bip U Pro smartwatch in India at Rs 4,999. Amazfit Bip U Pro features a 1.43-inch TFT display with a resolution of 320 x 320 and 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 protection with anti-fingerprint coating. In addition to uploading your own picture as the background, you can choose from 50 watch faces to complete your unique viewing experience.