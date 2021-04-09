Advertisement

Amazfit Bip U Pro launched in India for Rs 4,999

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 09, 2021 3:29 pm

Latest News

Amazfit Bip U Pro features a 1.43-inch TFT display with a resolution of 320 x 320 and 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 protection with anti-fingerprint coating.
Amazfit has today launched smartwatch Bip U Pro in India. Amazfit Bip U Pro will be available on Amazon as well as on the company's website for Rs 4,999 starting 14 April 2021. The "Notify Me" option for customers on Amazon and Amazfit is also available.

 

Amazfit Bip U Pro features a 1.43-inch TFT display with a resolution of 320 x 320 and 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 protection with anti-fingerprint coating. In addition to uploading your own picture as the background, you can choose from 50 watch faces to complete your unique viewing experience. Apart from this, one can also select the information they want to see on the home screen using the customizable modular design.

The Amazfit Bip U Pro is also 5ATM rated making it water-resistant up to 50 meters. Amazfit Bip U Pro can even track your movements and record your exercise in the pool or open water. The smartwatch packs a 230mAh battery that takes about 2 hours to fully charge. It claims to last up to nine days on a single charge.

 

Amazfit Bip U Pro

 

The smartwatch comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and is compatible with Android 5.0 and above or iOS 10.0 and above. The wearable offers 60+ sports modes including walking, running, jogging, etc and features 24-hour heart rate monitoring, stress monitoring, sleep quality monitoring, blood oxygen level sensor, menstrual cycle tracker. 

 

The Amazfit Bip U Pro can sync with text messages, emails and notifications from a number of apps on your smartphone. The watch also features a high-precision GPS and also has Alexa built-in.

 

The smartwatch runs on RTOS operating system and uses the Zepp app (formerly known as Amazfit App) to interact with the connected device. It comes with a BioTracker 2 PPG Biological optical sensor , microphone and an acceleration sensor. It also has features like Smart Notifications for call/text, calendar, email, and other smartphone apps.

 

Amazfit Bip U Pro also integrates Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) health assessment. Using a special algorithm, this system converts complex data like heart rate, active time, and other indicators into values that help you assess your overall health.

