Huami Amazfit Bip S to launch in India on June 3, price revealed

The Amazfit Bip S debuted at Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2020) earlier this year.

Advertisement

UPDATE: Amazfit Bip S is now listed on Amazon India as coming soon with a price tag of Rs 4999, via. The listing also reveals that the smartwatch will come with 40 days of battery life with basic usage and 15 days with typical usage.

Huami Corporation is soon going to launch Amazfit Bip S smartwatch in India. The smartwatch will be launched in the country on June 3. The Amazfit Bip S debuted at Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2020) earlier this year.



The wearable is equipped with power-packed battery life, compass and sleep tracking with ultra-lightweight and thin body design. The smartwatch comes with a 1.28-inch Always-On colour transflective display. With its always-on display, you can receive notifications for calls, messages, weather, emails and control music.



The watch weighs just 30 grams and it comes with 5ATM water resistance, meaning that it can be submerged up to 50 metres. The smartwatch is loaded with a built-in GPS and it comes with up to 40 days of battery backup.

Advertisement

The watch has Optical heart rate sensor for heart rate zones, Tri-axis Accelerometer + Tri-axis Gyro. It has 200mAh battery with up to 30 days battery life, 80 days in watch-only mode, 22 hours with continuous GPS use.



Bip S integrates Huami-PAI, a revolutionary indicator of personal activity that gives you details about your heart health and overall fitness. This lightweight and comfortable to wear smartwatch is equipped with 10 sports modes - Treadmill, Outdoor running, Walking, Indoor cycling, Outdoor cycling, swimming, among others.