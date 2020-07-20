Amazfit Bip S Lite launching in India on July 29 for Rs 3799

Bip S Lite integrates Huami-PAI, a revolutionary indicator of personal activity that gives you details about your heart health and overall fitness, helping you reach or maintain your personal best.

Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch will launch in India on July 29 for Rs 3799. Now Huami has confirmed that the smartwatch will go on sale from July 29 from 12PM on Flipkart and the official Amazfit India Store. This budget smartwatch is the lighter variant to Bip S launched last month in India.

Amazfit Bip S Lite features and specifications



The Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch comes with a 1.28-inch Always-on display with a screen resolution of 176 x 176 pixels along with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The display is always on and easily readable outdoors, even under bright sunlight. It has true bright colours with 64 Gamut. The app ecosystem supports both Android and iOS.



The wearable features eight sports modes, 5 ATM water resistance, excellent battery life of 30 days, Bluetooth music control, weather forecast, and Heart Rate sensor, etc. Bip S Lite comes with 150 watch faces with 2 custom widgets. It packs 200mAh battery with up to 30 days battery life with basic use, 15 days battery life with typical use, 80 days in watch-only mode and 22 hours with continuous GPS use.



Bip S Lite integrates Huami-PAI, a revolutionary indicator of personal activity that gives you details about your heart health and overall fitness, helping you reach or maintain your personal best.



The Amazfit Bip S Lite is equipped with daily tracking activities along with eight sports modes: Treadmill, Outdoor running, Walking, Indoor cycling, Outdoor cycling, Yoga, Elliptical trainer, Freestyle. Huami self-developed optical sensor provides high-precision continuous heart rate tracking, heart rate warning, and heart rate interval values.





