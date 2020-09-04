Advertisement

Alleged Redmi Note 10 leaked images reveal key details

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 04, 2020 1:39 pm

Redmi Note 10 will feature a punch-hole at the upper-left corner of the display.
Xiaomi backed Redmi has been launching smartphones under the Redmi 9 and the Redmi Note 9 series. Now the brand is said to be working on the successor the Note 9 series, namely the Redmi Note 10 series.

Two leaked shots of the Redmi Note 10 have now appeared online on Weibo revealing few of its key details. One of the images carries the M2007J22C model number. Earlier a Xiaomi phone with model number M2007J22C was spotted in the database of the State Radio Regulation Certification (SRRC) authority of China which is said to be Redmi Note 10 smartphone.
Meanwhile, the new leaked images show that the alleged Redmi Note 10 will feature a punch-hole at the upper-left corner of the display. It shows that the phone will be fueled by a processor that clocks at 2.4GHz and 8 GB of RAM. The smartphone comes pre-installed with MIUI 12 based Android 10 OS.

The second image shows that the phone is equipped with a round-shaped triple camera setup with an LED flash. As can be seen in the image which is quite blurred, the setup will be equipped with a 48-megapixel main camera. There is no information available on the other two lenses of the phone.
Little else is known about the Redmi Note 10 specifications at the moment. We expect more details of the M2007J22C phone to appear in the coming days.

Earlier Redmi Note 10 was spotted on the benchmark site, AI Benchmark. As per the AI Benchmark listing, the Redmi Note 10 is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 820 processor which is the same chipset inside the China-exclusive Redmi 10X 5G and Redmi 10X Pro 5G. The Redmi Note 10 is also likely to have 5G support. Further, the listing also revealed that the phone will have 8GB of RAM and it will run Android 10.

