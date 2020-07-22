Advertisement

Redmi Note 10 in works with MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC, 8GB RAM

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 22, 2020 1:48 pm

Redmi Note 10 is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 820 processor.
Redmi Note 9 was recently launched in India for the starting price of Rs 11,999. Now seems like the company has already started working on its successor. Dubbed as  Redmi Note 10, the device has been spotted on the benchmark site, AI Benchmark.

As per the AI Benchmark listing, the Redmi Note 10 is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 820 processor which is the same chipset inside the China-exclusive Redmi 10X 5G and Redmi 10X Pro 5G. The Redmi Note 10 is also likely to have 5G support.

The Dimensity 820 chipset comes loaded with an octa-core CPU with four high-performance ARM Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.6GHz. The chipset is loaded with ARM Mali G57 GPU. It comes with HyperEngine 2.0 that enhances the mobile gaming experience. The chipset also supports 120Hz refresh rate and it supports HDR with MediaTek MiraVision support.

Further, the listing also reveals that the phone will have 8GB of RAM and it will run Android 10. The listing shows the benchmark date as July 20 and it was first spotted by the Chinese leaker, Digital Chat Station. Little else is known about the Redmi Note 10 specifications at the moment.

 

Redmi Note 9 specifications


The Redmi Note 9 runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and houses a 5,020mAh battery with up to 18W charging. The phone features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) IPS display along with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB. There is also support for storage expansion via the dedicated microSD card slot (up to 128GB). It has a rear Fingerprint sensor below the quad cameras.

Redmi Note 9 features quad camera setup with a 48-megapixel camera with an f/1.79 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. Up front, the phone comes with a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

