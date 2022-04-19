Alienware x14, Alienware m15 R7 Gaming Laptops launched in India

Dell Alienware announced the launch of two new gaming laptops in India including the Alienware x14 and Alienware m15 R7. Both the laptops come packed with 12th generation Intel Core H-series processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs for all the power you need for smooth gaming. This launch comes three weeks after the launch of Alienware X15, Alienware X17 R2 Gaming Laptops in the country.

Alienware x14 price begins at Rs 1,69,990 in India, whereas the Alienware m15 R7 price starts at Rs 1,64,990. Both laptops are available for purchase across Dell.com, Dell exclusive stores, large format retail, and multi-brand outlets in the country.

Dell Alienware x14 Specifications

The Dell Alienware x14 features a 14-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. In addition, there is 400 nits of brightness with Nvidia G-Sync support and 100% DCI-P3 Colour Gamut. Further, you can equip the laptop with up to an Intel Core i7-12700H processor, along with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of GDDR6 memory. Further, there’s up to 2TB NVMe M.2 SSD, along with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The Alienware x14 is backed by an 80Whr battery and supports fast charging with its bundled 130W GaN FET adapter. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 7 hours, 44 minutes of usage or up to 11 hours, 18 minutes of HD video playback on a single charge.

As for connectivity, you get Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 1 x HDMI 2.1 port, 1 x USB-A (3.2 Gen 1) port, 2 x USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 and Power Delivery support, 1 x USB Type-C port with Power Delivery and DisplayPort 1.4, and 1 x 3.5mm headset jack.

Dell Alienware m15 R7 Specifications

Alienware m15 R7 gaming laptop sports a 15.6-inch display with full-HD (1,920×1,080 pixels) resolution and up to 360Hz of refresh rate, 300 nits of peak brightness, 1ms response time, 100 percent sRGB color gamut, and Nvidia G-Sync support.

There’s also a variant with a QHD (2,560×1,440 pixels) panel that has a 240Hz refresh rate, 400 nits of peak brightness, 2ms response time, and 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut. Nvidia G-Sync and Advanced Optimus support is present as well.

The laptop is powered by up to an Intel 12 Gen Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, coupled with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU with 16GB of GDDR6 memory and up to 64GB of dual-channel DDR5 RAM, and up to 4TB (2x 2TB) PCIe M.2 SSD for storage. The single storage option can provide up to 2TB of SSD storage.

Connectivity options on the Alienware m15 R7 include 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports (1 x with PowerShare support), an HDMI 2.1 port, 1 x Thunderbolt 4 port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an RJ-45 Ethernet port. You also get Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2 as wireless connectivity options. Lastly, the machine offers two different battery options including 56Whr and 86Whr both of which are bundled with a 180W standard or an optional 240W GaN FET adapter.