Alcatel V3 Ultra, V3 Pro, V3 Classic Smartphones Launched in India

Alcatel V3 Ultra, V3 Pro, and V3 Classic smartphones have been launched in India with NXTPAPER display technology. All the phones start with a sub-Rs 20,000 price tag. They have a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Chipset under the hood. Here’s everything else to know about the devices.

Alcatel V3 Ultra: Price, Availability, Specs

The V3 Ultra starts at Rs 19,999 and comes in Ocean Grey, Hyper Blue, and Champagne Gold shades. It comes in two models: 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB which is priced at Rs 21,999. It will be available starting June 2 at 12 noon on Flipkart and consumers can avail special launch offer of Rs 2,000 discount with select bank cards during the initial sale period.

The device sports a 6.78-inch 1080 x 2460 pixels resolution screen boasting a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, both phone draws its power from MediaTek’s Dimensity 6300 processor, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage which is expandable up to 2TB.

On the back, it gets a 108MP f/1.8 primary camera, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro lens. There’s a 32MP front sensor for selfies and video calls. The device features 33W Fast charging for a 5010mAh battery, along with NFC, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and an 3.5mm audio jack.

For wireless connectivity, there’s also 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.3, and GPS. It runs on Android 14 and is guaranteed to receive two OS upgrades and security patches until 2029. The device supports a single SIM, eSIM, along with a microSD card for storage expansion. It also gets stereo speakers.

Alcatel V3 Pro: Price, Availability, Specs

The Alcatel V3 Pro starts at Rs 17,999 for the sole 8GB + 256GB model and comes in Metallic Grey and Matcha Green shades. One can avail a discount of Rs 2,000 with select Band cards. Sale date remains identical to the V3 Ultra.

The Alcatel V3 Pro sports a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution 1600 x 720 pixels, 570 nits brightness, 267 ppi, NXTPAPER technology, and a Refresh Rate of 120Hz.

Then, it gets a dual rear camera system with a 50MP primary sensor and a 5MP ultra-wide angle sensor. There’s an 8MP sensor on the front for selfies. It packs a 5200mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The handset comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC under the hood paired with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card.

It further gets a USB-C port for charging and support for USB 2.0 data transfer, alongside a 3.5mm Audio Jack and stereo speakers. There’s also, hybrid dual SIM 5G, Bluetooth v5.4, Wi-Fi 5, NFC, and GPS for wireless connectivity. It runs on Android 15 and sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It will receive 3 major OS updates and 4 years of security patches.

Alcatel V3 Classic: Price, Availability, Specs

The Alcatel V3 Classic starts at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB + 128GB model while there’s also an 6GB + 128GB trim that costs Rs 14,999. It comes in Cosmic Grey and Halo White shades. Sale date remains identical to the V3 Ultra and V3 Pro while you can avail a discount of Rs 1,000 on both variants.

The Alcatel V3 Classic sports a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution 1600 x 720 pixels, and a Refresh Rate of 120Hz. It lacks the NXTPAPER technology found in the other two V3 series phones.

Then, it gets a dual rear camera system with a 50MP primary sensor and a 0.08MP QVGA sensor. There’s an 8MP sensor on the front for selfies. It packs a 5200mAh battery with support for 10W standard charging. The handset comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC under the hood paired with up to 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card.

It further gets a USB-C port for charging and support for USB 2.0 data transfer, alongside a 3.5mm Audio Jack and stereo speakers. There’s also, hybrid dual SIM 5G, Bluetooth v5.4, Wi-Fi 5, and GPS for wireless connectivity. It runs on Android 15 and sports an IP54 rating. It does have Face Unlock but lacks a fingerprint sensor.