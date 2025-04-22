HTech’s Madhav Sheth Joins Nxtcell to Reintroduce Alcatel Smartphones in India

HTech founder Madhav Sheth has announced that he is joining Nxtcell as a shareholder and director to reintroduce Alcatel smartphones in India. The development comes at a time when Sheth’s HTech is facing challenges in India to revive the Honor brand, including issues like stalled operations, employee exits, inconsistent launches, and more.

Sheth said in an X post, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of ‘Alcatel’ smartphones in India. I will be working closely with the Nxtcell team to spearhead technology transfer, foster patent-driven innovation, and ensure that local manufacturing aligns with India’s vision for tech self-reliance. We have successfully signed technology agreements, and our local manufacturing initiatives are poised to significantly boost India’s tech ecosystem and enhance exports.”

Alcatel, operated independently by TCL Communication under trademark licensing from Nokia, announced a few weeks back that it will be launching premium smartphones in the Indian market after staying silent for the past few years. “Our devices seamlessly merge with style and performance, catering to tech enthusiasts, urban aspirants, fashion-conscious consumers, and digital nomads alike. We believe that technology should not only be powerful but also reflect the latest trends, and we are excited to introduce products that embody this philosophy in the Indian market”, said Atul Vivek, Chief Business Officer, Alcatel, at the time of the announcement.

Alcatel smartphones in India will be manufactured locally, aligning with the government’s Make in India initiative. These phones will likely be sold via Flipkart. The brand has also confirmed that it will establish a pan-India service network to ensure seamless customer support.

Coming back to Sheth, he has confirmed to Moneycontrol that he would continue his role at HTech while simultaneously working with Nxtcell. In India, Nxtcell India licenses the Alcatel brand from TCL Communication, which is owned by Nokia.

Sheth’s HTech has been facing difficulties in coping up with the dynamics of the Indian smartphone market. The company hasn’t launched any new smartphones in India since the Honor 200 Lite 5G which came back in September of last year. The company has been teasing the launch of a new X-series device in India, likely the Honor X9c 5G, since February this year but hasn’t been able to land it in the market.

An HTech spokesperson told Moneycontrol that the company is awaiting BIS certification for the X-Series and Magic Series, while the Number Series is expected to launch in the second half of this year. A sizeable HTech workforce which came over from Realme India has already left the company as per sources of the publication.