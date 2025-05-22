Alcatel V3 Series Specifications Teased Ahead of May 27 Launch

Alcatel V3 series specifications have been teased by the brand ahead of next week’s launch. Some of the reports online suggest that all three devices will be powered by the same MediaTek processor. Further, as leaked last week, the teaser by Alcatel confirms that the series will consist of the Alcatel V3 Ultra, V3 Pro, and the V3 Classic.

The Alcatel V3 series specifications were confirmed by a Flipkart microsite. The microsite states that the Alcatel V3 Ultra will debut in India with a 6.8-inch FHD+ 120Hz LCD screen featuring TCL’s anti-glare NXTPAPER technology. It introduces INK Paper Mode, which, at the press of a button, transforms the screen into a full-colour electronic paper display—perfect for comfortable reading.

Powering the phone is a 5010mAh battery that supports up to 7 days of usage when Max Ink Mode is enabled. It also includes dual speakers for immersive audio, 8GB of RAM paired with an additional 8GB of virtual RAM, a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The device supports 33W Fast charging and comes with a charger in the box. Additionally, it includes a built-in stylus for added functionality. Reports suggest the device will have the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip under the hood, same as the other two devices in the lineup.

Coming to the Alcatel V3 Pro 5G, it will pack a 6.7″ HD+ 120Hz LCD screen that will feature a NXTPAPER 4-in-1 electronic display mode. The company promises 7 days of runtime in the e-display mode. It comes with a slightly bigger 5200mAh battery. It will pack a 50MP primary camera on the back joined by a secondary camera and an 8MP front camera. It will feature 8GB of RAM and additional 10GB of virtual RAM. It will come with a 10W charger in the box.

As for the Alcatel V3 Classic 5G, it also packs a 6.7″ HD+ 120Hz LCD screen, with he main differentiator being the use of NXTVISION display instead of a NXTPAPER screen used in the other two phones. The device packs a 5200mAh battery, 50MP primary rear camera along with a secondary camera and an 8MP front camera. The device will sport 128GB of storage with expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD, NFC support, and will include an 18W charger in the box.