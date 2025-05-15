Alcatel V3 Pro, Alcatel V3 Classic To Launch Alongside V3 Ultra

Alcatel announced its India comeback last month and the brand has already confirmed that its V3 Ultra is going to launch soon in the market. However, our sources tell us that the V3 series will consist of two more devices, including the Alcatel V3 Pro and the Alcatel V3 Classic.

Sources close to the development of the devices told The Mobile Indian that the brand is set to unveil not one, but three new smartphones under the V3 Series. Apart from the V3 Ultra, the new rumoured models are Alcatel V3 Pro, and Alcatel V3 Classic. Model names aside, rest of the information about the devices are under wraps for now.

Alcatel has also confirmed that its V3 Ultra will pack a new hardware-based display technology. Unlike conventional screen enhancements, this appears to be a built-in multi-layer display system, engineered to offer enhanced clarity, multiple viewing modes, and eye protection.

Sources also indicate that AI-powered display optimization, potentially from Alcatel’s NXTVISION suite, could be integrated as well — bringing intelligent, adaptive screen tuning for everything from gaming to reading.

The new teasers also showcase the design of the upcoming Alcatel V3 Ultra, where one can notice a round rear camera module housing three sensors. The camera island further includes a flashlight module.

Aside from this, sources suggest that the V3 Ultra could ship with a stylus and is expected to be priced under Rs 30,000. All models are likely to feature advanced eye-care features also. The brand hasn’t confirmed the launch date for the devices as of now and says they are coming soon.

Nxtcell India licenses the Alcatel brand from TCL Communication, which is owned by Nokia. At the time of announcing its arrival in the country, the brand confirmed that Alcatel smartphones in India will be manufactured locally, aligning with the government’s Make in India initiative. These phones will be sold via Flipkart. The brand also confirmed that it will establish a pan-India service network to ensure seamless customer support.