Akai launches WebOS 4K Smart TV Series with 32, 43, 50 and 55-inch variants

Akai has today launched its new range of 4K, FHD, and HD Smart TVs based on a WebOS. The Akai Smart TV Series comes with the magic remote and ThinQ AI. ThinQ AI supports Alexa-built in compositely to ease your experience of TV streaming, searching, and broadcast channel viewing.

Akai 55” WebOS 4K UHD is priced at 39,990. Customers will have various buying options through flexible EMI options starting from 3999 and will be available from partners like Bajaj Finance, Pinelabs, Kotak, and more.

Akai Smart TV Series Features

Akai’s WebOS Smart TV range will have variants of 4K in 55”, 50”, 43” & 32”. Akai’s WebOS TVs come with HDR 10 HLG, Dolby Audio, Dual Band WiFi, 2-way Bluetooth 5.0, screen mirroring, MEMC, 4k Upscaling, ALLM, 1.5GB RAM, and 8GB ROM. Customers also get access to OTTs like Prime Video, Netflix, Zee5, Sony Liv, Hotstar, Apple TV, etc.

The company in a press release said that WebOS is highly adaptive to independent viewership styles and contains an enhanced usability potential suitable to diverse users. With an intuitive interface, you get quick access to most frequently used applications. History-based content discovery prompts based on purely user preference. You can also get recommended content and related information at a single glance.

Further combined with the WebOS TV, you’ll also get a remote. The sleek design of the remote is combined with an amount of functionality with a click wheel to offer a smooth scrolling experience. The voice control features will enable to interact with Alexa. Further, there are Hotkeys and quick access settings to make easy shifting, discovering, and watching content.

Explorer, an upgraded version of Akai’s magic link delivers informative content related to what shows on screen. This will help viewers learn more about interests that may be relative to their content. This includes details regarding locations, trivia, and much more.