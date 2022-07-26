Flipkart Big Saving Days: Here are the Discounts on Blaupunkt Smart TVs

HomeNewsFlipkart Big Saving Days: Here are the Discounts on Blaupunkt Smart TVs

Blaupunkt Smart TVs ranging in size from 32-inches to 65-inches will be available with discounts in the Flipkart Big Saving Days.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Flipkart is back with its Big Saving Days which started on 23rd July 2022. It will be live till 27th July 2022. As a part of its special 5 days sale, Flipkart is offering massive discounts on Blaupunkt Smart TVs ranging in size from 32-inches to 65-inches.

The e-commerce website has collaborated with many banks like Axis, Kotak, Citi, and RBL. They will offer an additional 10% instant discount on their debit and credit cards. Customers can also opt for no-cost EMI option and exchange offers. Flipkart Plus customers are likely to get early access to offers, and discount deals. The company will also host fresh deals at 12 am, 8 am, and 4 pm during the sale.

Blaupunkt Cyber Sound 32-inch is priced at Rs 11,999, which is an HD-ready screen. The second model, 42-inch Full-HD (1,920×1080 pixels), is available at Rs 17,999. It has Android 9, Ultra-thin Bezel, 1GB RAM, and 8GB ROM. Further, it has Surround Sound certified audio and 2 speakers with a 40W speaker output.

The 43-inch Ultra-HD (3,840×2,160 pixels), is available at Rs 26,999. It is powered by Android 10 with inbuilt 2GB Ram, 8GB ROM, and a 50W speaker output that also features a bezel-less design. It also comes with features like Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio and 4 speakers.

The big-screen 50-inch Ultra-HD (3840×2160 pixels) is priced at Rs 31,999. It is powered by Android 10 and comes with a 60W speaker output with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, 4 speakers, and 2 GB RAM to offer a smooth viewing experience.

Bezel-less 55-inch Ultra-HD (3840×2160 pixels) is priced at Rs 37,999. It has a sound output of 60w with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, Dolby MS12 sound technology. The TV remote can be controlled via Google Assistant.

The 65-inch Ultra-HD for Rs 54,999. It is powered by the latest Android 10 and comes with a 60W speaker output with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, and Dolby MS12 sound technology that can decode and improve Dolby Atmos, and 4 speakers. Besides, it comes with a brightness of 500 nits.

In addition, the Sale will also offer a discount on the newly launched 40 inches Tv model, which is priced at Rs 15,999, and 43-inch TVs which are priced at Rs 19,999 supports 1 GB of RAM, 8 GB of ROM, 3 HDMI ports, and 2 USB ports. These models come with HDR to ensure that users enjoy every visual in sharp details and vivid colours. There are 2 speakers, a digital noise filter, and a 40-watt speaker output that supports Surround technologies.

