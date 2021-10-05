HomeNewsAIWA launches hi-fi speaker range, price starts Rs 17,990

AIWA launches hi-fi speaker range, price starts Rs 17,990

AIWA hi-fi speaker range has been launched in the country today. The new Hi-Fi range will be available from 5th October onwards.

AIWA has launched its new range of Luxury Acoustics, hi-fi speaker range today. The company has launched MI –X series and the SB-X series with prices ranging from INR 17,990 to 59,990.

MI –X450 PRO ENIGMA and MI –X 150 Retro Plus X are a part of MI-X Series. SB-X350A, SB-X350J and SB-X30 are from the SB-X350 series. The new Hi-Fi range will be available from 5th October onwards at Reliance Digital Stores, Amazon & across our key retail partners across India.

The AIWA hi-fi speaker is portable, with high power rechargeable batteries and can be used both at home and the outdoors. Both the MI –X series and SB-X Series come with AIWA’s patent Japanese technology and premium build quality support.

AIWA hi-fi Speaker Features

MI –X450 PRO ENIGMA and MI –X 150 Retro Plus X

MI –X450 PRO ENIGMA comes with audio components delivering stunning audio with a twist of retro styling, in terms of design. It is equipped with a triple-driver set-up, Bluetooth version 5.0 and a built-in Lithium-ion battery. The new compact MI –X 450 PRO ENIGMA speakers support a frequency response of 50 Hz to 15 kHz.

Additionally, it has a custom-engineered audio limiter which helps in delivering distortion-free sound at the maximum volume. MI –X450 PRO ENIGMA comes with two wireless mics for singing along and has separate Echo/Bass/Treble/volume controls for mic output, further it has a mic priority function along with a recording facility to record while singing on a karaoke track.

MI-X 150 Retro Plus X is equipped with class H & AB amplifiers and Dual-link Technology that significantly improves the quality of audio.

MI –X450 PRO ENIGMA and MI –X 150 Retro Plus X are priced at INR 59,990 & 24,990 respectively.

SB-X350A, SB-X350J and SB-X30

SB-X350J is a compact high-performance desk speaker with a calm yet commanding character. It is equipped with best in class software – Qualcomm aptX HD (high-resolution audio) supporting 24-bit music quality over Bluetooth 5.0. SB-X350J and has two passive bass radiators (front+ back facing) for even distribution of sound.

The speaker also comes with two custom-designed 40 mm active audio drivers. In addition, there is a Type – C charging point that enables 3 hours of charging time and 5 hours of playback time. SB-X 350J is built of solid oxidized Aluminium which gives a premium look to the speakers. There is also an LED battery display, a control panel and 3.5mm AUX –IN.

Then there is the SB-X 350 A– a sub-compact portable speaker with a raw and powerful audio character. SB-X 350 A is equipped with two opposite-facing bass radiators, packing 40 watts of power. It sports Type-C charging and has a USB –IN port function along with an AUX-IN feature. SB-X 350 A delivers an immersive cinematic experience, anywhere and anytime. SB-X350 A has a solid aluminium build with a high luxe finish.

Both SB-X350A and SB-X350J both have TWS Multi-Link Technology to give synced audio playback from multiple speakers.

Whereas SB-X30, the ultimate companion for an active lifestyle, comes with IP67-water and dustproof technology. The included steel carabiner buckle enables our young consumers to hook the unit instantly to their bags and belts. The SB-X30 is equipped with a 1200mAh rechargeable battery with a playback time of up to 15 hours. The lightweight speaker has Hyper bass and a built-in mic for phone calls hands free function.

The new stylish and compact portable speakers are ideal for outdoor use. They can also brighten your room without worrying about space.

SB-X350A, SB-X350J and SB-X30 are priced at INR 19,990 INR 17,990 and INR 2,799 respectively

