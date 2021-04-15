AIWA launches 5 new products in the audio range

This audio product range is a part of the first phase of the launch of AIWA India and is priced between Rs 699 and Rs 7999.

AIWA announced its entry in India with the launch of its exclusive range of personal audio devices. The entire range will be available for online sale on Amazon and across 500 Reliance Digital, Jio Stores (+ RelianceDigital.in) for offline walk-in customers starting next week. This audio product range is a part of the first phase of the launch of AIWA India and is priced between Rs 699 and Rs 7999.

The devices have been made available at special prices for the Indian consumers purchasing from these platforms - AIWA True Wireless Stereo Earphones and AIWA True Wireless Active Noise Cancellation Earphones will be available in two colour variants - Black and White priced at Rs 1999 and Rs 7999 respectively; AIWA Quad Driver Neckband, AIWA Ultralight Neckband Wireless in-Earphone and AIWA Wired Premium Stereo in-Earphones with gold-plated connectors will be priced at INR 2999, Rs 1499 and Rs 699 respectively.

AIWA products and their price range

1. AIWA AT-X80E True Wireless Stereo Earphones | Rs 1999

2. AIWA AT-80XFANC True Wireless Active Noise Cancellation Earphones | Rs 7999

3. AIWA ESBT 460 Quad Driver Neckband | Rs 2999

4. AIWA ESBT 401 Ultralight Neckband Wireless in-Earphone | Rs 1499

5. AIWA ESTM-101 Wired Premium Stereo in-Earphones | Rs 699



The AIWA ESBT 460 Quad Driver Neckband in-earphones feature 8mm quad-speaker driver technology. The earphones come with a Micro SD slot to enable you to store your favourite music. With a Bluetooth streaming range of 10M, the earphones provide hyper bass and haptic vibration for incoming phone call notifications which are supported by soft multifunction buttons and independent keys for navigation. The earphones provide a battery life of 15 hours and 180 hours of standby time in just under 2 hours of charge.

The AIWA AT-80XFANC True Wireless Active Noise Cancellation earphone is supported by Bluetooth 5.0 with a transmission range of 10m, this pair of TWS provides noise reduction up to 23-25dB. The earphones provide automatic pairing and provide up to 16 hours of playback time with the charging case (with ANC on).

The AIWA AT-X80E True Wireless Stereo Earphones feature ergonomic design and come with an in-built Mic and LED display. Providing high-definition audio quality, the earphones come with Bluetooth 5.1 providing a transmission range of 10m. The earphones provide 6 hours of continuous playback and 70 days of standby time, all on a fast charge of 1.5 hours.

AIWA ESBT 401 Ultralight Neckband Wireless in-Earphone is supported by a light-weight design and built-in condenser microphone for handsfree calling. The earphones come with IPX5 water resistance for protection from sweat & rain and are supported by hyper bass sound. With a fast charging time of 2 hours only, the earphones provide a long battery life with up to 8 hrs of continuous music playback and 180 hrs standby time. The device provides a wireless streaming range of 10m (30ft) with any Bluetooth device and comes with a standard micro USB charging port with silicone dust cover.

AIWA ESTM-101 Wired Premium Stereo in-Earphones come with a 3.5mm Metal CNC Housing and 10mm Neodynium Speaker drivers. This pair of earphones provides superior acoustics. With an ultra-light weight of 20g, hands-free calling option and a long cord length of 1.2M, this device can be used for long wearing comfort. The device has a frequency response of 20Hz – 20KHz and is compatible with both iOS and Android devices.

Sharing his views on the launch, Ajay Mehta, Managing Director, AIWA India said “We are excited to launch brand AIWA in India and embark on a billion-dollar dream with the brand in India. This launch is the first step in the direction of bringing a high-quality audio experience to everyday music lovers in the country. With a 70-year rich legacy in sound globally, our audio product portfolio embodies the true essence of sound engineering and expert technology, that is, simple, friendly, and value for money. Our unique and innovative audio range highlights our brand philosophy of “More for Less” and we are confident that our products with superior quality and design will delight our consumers who are looking for exactly that.”