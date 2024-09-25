Airtel’s AI-based Spam Detection System to Combat Junk Calls in India

Airtel is deploying AI to combat spam calls in India which has been a persistent issue across the country and requires a widespread solution. Airtel’s AI-based spam detection system is being touted as India’s first AI-driven, network-based spam filtering system which can process an impressive number of 1 trillion records in real-time.

Airtel’s AI-based Spam Detection System: What is it?

The feature will provide Airtel customers with real-time alerts for suspected spam calls and text messages, automatically enabled for all users at no extra charge. Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and CEO of Bharti Airtel, stated that the telecom company spent 12 months developing the new spam detection system. “Spam has become a menace for customers,” he remarked.

The new system utilizes a dual-layer protection mechanism, filtering communications at both the network and IT systems levels. Airtel’s data scientists designed a Proprietary algorithm that evaluates various factors, including caller usage patterns, call frequency, and duration in real-time, according to the company.

This AI-powered solution processes an astounding 1.5 billion messages and 2.5 billion calls daily, equating to 1 trillion records analyzed in real-time. Airtel’s system has successfully identified 100 million potential spam calls and 3 million spam SMSes that are circulating every day, the company reported.

The AI system also analyzes SMS content for malicious links, cross-checking them against a centralized database of blacklisted URLs. This added layer of security is designed to prevent users from unintentionally clicking on suspicious links. As per the telco, the system can also identify irregularities, such as frequent IMEI changes, which are often signs of fraudulent activity.