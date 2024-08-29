Airtel Payments Bank Launches Transparent Banking, Fraud Alarm Features: All Details

Airtel Payments Bank today introduced two new features in the banking section under the Airtel Thanks app, thereby enhancing the security of consumers’ accounts. The two new features are Fraud Alarm and Transparent Banking.

Airtel said in a statement that the new features are designed to “elevate user experience by offering enhanced security and greater transparency in banking operations.” The Bank showcased these solutions at the Global Fintech Fest 2024.

The Fraud Alarm, prominently positioned in the Safe Bank Section on the app, provides users with immediate assistance if they suspect fraudulent activity. With a single swipe, users can quickly report suspicious transactions, initiate service requests for them, and secure their accounts to prevent further transactions. This streamlined approach ensures rapid response and effective resolution, empowering users and the Bank to take swift action against potential fraud.

Complementing the security feature, the Transparent Banking section on the App is designed to redefine the banking experience by centralizing all essential information – including charges, terms & conditions, and customer data storage guidelines – in simplified language in one easily accessible and user-friendly section.

It also details why various device permissions are necessary for the app, providing transparency regarding user privacy protection and ensuring that customers are informed about the data the app accesses. The Transparent Banking feature underscores the Bank’s commitment to offering simple, easy, honest banking with clarity in every transaction. With this clarity, users can manage their finances with greater confidence and control.