  • 18:37 Jan 28, 2020

Advertisement

Airtel Xstream Thanks offer: Now get Google Nest Mini at a discounted price

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 28, 2020 5:21 pm

Latest News

The company is also offering Google Nest Mini with a discounted price.
Advertisement

Airtel has revealed that it is currently offering a discount on its Airtel Xstream Box for its customers under its Airtel Xstream Thanks offer. The company is also offering Google Nest Mini with a discounted price. 

 

Under this offer, the telecom operator is offering the latest Google Nest Mini at a discounted price of Rs 1,699. The smart speaker from Google comes with a price tag of Rs 4,499. The company is offering Airtel Xstream application and Zee5 subscription for one year with the purchase of its Airtel Xstream set-top box. 

 

Furthermore, the company is also offering the set-top box with a discount. Airtel Thanks customers under this offer can purchase the Xstream Box at a discounted price of Rs 2,249. For normal users, the set-top box is priced at Rs 3,999. 

 

Advertisement

The Xstream Box runs on Android 9 Pie OS and combines both satellite TV and OTT content together through a single device. Along with the benefits offered to Xstream Stick users, Xstream Box will bring users the option to choose from 500 plus TV channels, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and Airtel Store.

 

The Airtel Xstream Box features WiFi and Bluetooth for connectivity and offers a built-in Chromecast option. There’s a universal remote that features Google Assistant based voice search and dedicated keys for launching Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube. The Xstream Box comes with a complimentary one-year subscription (worth Rs 999) to all Airtel Xstream app content in addition to a one-month subscription to an HD DTH pack.

Airtel introduces Rs 179 prepaid plan with life insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh

Airtel partners with Google Cloud to offer G Guite to businesses in India

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices approach SC, seeks time to pay AGR dues

Latest News from Airtel

You might like this

Tags: Google Airtel

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Vodafone Idea discontinues Rs 649 iPhone Forever Plan

BSNL reduces validity of Rs 1,188 prepaid plan

BSNL Rs 1999 prepaid plan reportedly comes with an increased validity period

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression
Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies