Airtel Xstream Thanks offer: Now get Google Nest Mini at a discounted price

Airtel has revealed that it is currently offering a discount on its Airtel Xstream Box for its customers under its Airtel Xstream Thanks offer. The company is also offering Google Nest Mini with a discounted price.

Under this offer, the telecom operator is offering the latest Google Nest Mini at a discounted price of Rs 1,699. The smart speaker from Google comes with a price tag of Rs 4,499. The company is offering Airtel Xstream application and Zee5 subscription for one year with the purchase of its Airtel Xstream set-top box.

Furthermore, the company is also offering the set-top box with a discount. Airtel Thanks customers under this offer can purchase the Xstream Box at a discounted price of Rs 2,249. For normal users, the set-top box is priced at Rs 3,999.

The Xstream Box runs on Android 9 Pie OS and combines both satellite TV and OTT content together through a single device. Along with the benefits offered to Xstream Stick users, Xstream Box will bring users the option to choose from 500 plus TV channels, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and Airtel Store.

The Airtel Xstream Box features WiFi and Bluetooth for connectivity and offers a built-in Chromecast option. There’s a universal remote that features Google Assistant based voice search and dedicated keys for launching Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube. The Xstream Box comes with a complimentary one-year subscription (worth Rs 999) to all Airtel Xstream app content in addition to a one-month subscription to an HD DTH pack.