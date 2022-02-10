Airtel Xstream Premium launched: Things you should know

Bharti Airtel today took a step towards democratising and growing the Digital Entertainment ecosystem in India with the launch of its new video streaming service – Airtel Xstream Premium. Here’s a list of things you should know about Airtel’s latest streaming service including plans, OTT platforms availability and more.

OTT Platforms on Airtel Xstream Premium

Airtel Xstream Premium is a Video streaming service that bundles a bunch of OTT services into one single subscription. The subscription aggregates content from 15 Indian and global video OTT’s in one app. Customers will get access to a catalogue of over 10,500 movies & shows plus LIVE channels from SonyLIV, ErosNow, Lionsgate Play, Hoichoi, ManoramaMax, Shemaroo, Ultra, HungamaPlay, EPICon, Docubay, DivoTV, Klikk, Nammaflix, Dollywood, Shorts TV on Airtel Xstream Premium.

Airtel Xstream Premium Plans

As of launch, the Airtel Xstream Premium will be offered to the users in two plans. One will be a monthly plan where users will be able to pay Rs 149 a month to get access to the subscription. In the second plan, you can pay Rs 1,499 for an entire year and enjoy viewing content. One can download the Airtel Xstream Premium app from Playstore and Apple store as well.

Availability

Airtel says that the subscription will come with a single app, single sign-in, unified content search and AI-driven personalized curation for each user. Users will be able to access Airtel Xstream Premium across Mobiles, Tablets, Laptops through the app or web and on the TV through the Xstream set-top-box.

What about competition?

Airtel says that it is targeting 20 million subscriptions through this offering and is collaborating with many more OTT players to make Airtel Xstream Premium the go-to destination for digital entertainment in India. However, it is not the first brand to offer such a subscription.

Airtel’s biggest competitor, Tata Play, also offers an identical subscription which is called Tata Play Binge. With their subscription, you get access to 12 OTT apps including one of the most-watched services in India, Disney+ Hotstar, which as of now isn’t available with Airtel’s Xstream Premium. Moreover, it also has Zee5, Voot Select, which are also not available with Airtel’s subscription.

However, Tata Play’s subscription costs double Airtel’s, at Rs 299. But at the same time, it also offers you a better variety of OTT apps. Not to forget, you can also get access to Netflix with higher-priced plans with Tata Play’s Binge subscription which is again not included by Airtel as of now. This makes Tata Play’s subscription a bit more worthy for its price, however, Airtel’s subscription is also competitive in the DTH and OTT space as it gives more options to the consumers and also forces the competitors to rethink their pricing.