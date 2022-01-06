Airtel Payments Bank partners with Park+ to offer FASTag parking solutions

Airtel Payments Bank has today announced its partnership with Park+ to offer FASTag based smart parking solutions.

The partnership will focus on digitising the parking ecosystem will focus on digitising the parking ecosystem. Park+ will offer its entire suite of FASTag services including issuance, acquiring, recharge, and technology support to Airtel Payments Bank.

Airtel Payments Bank is one of the leading online banking and wallet platforms. On the other hand, Park+ is the market leader in automating parking spaces through FASTag. Majority of parking FASTag transactions in India are currently being processed through Park+ systems.

Airtel Payments Bank in Top Five Issuers of FASTag

Airtel Payments Bank is among the top five issuers of FASTag in the country. Customers can easily purchase a FASTag in a matter of a few clicks from the banking section of the Airtel Thanks App.

Park+ access control systems are installed at 1500+ societies, 30+ malls, and 150+ corporate parks across the country. Park+ is capitalizing on this asset to help deploy more than 10,000 EV chargers at these locations.

Beginning with the parking fee payments, both partners are working together to enable automatic cashless payment deduction. Payment will be deducted from the valid FASTag associated with the vehicle. With cashless payments, visitors will save time. They will no longer not have to wait in a queue to make parking payments. The service is already operational at a South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) parking site. It will soon be made available at Aurangabad Airport and 32nd Avenue (32nd Milestone) in Gurugram.

Airtel FASTag customers will have access to innovative analytics-based solutions offered by Park+. This includes solutions like toll predictor, timely low balance alerts, and automatic recharge top-ups.