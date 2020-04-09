  • 11:52 Apr 09, 2020

Airtel Xstream offers free access to premium kids content amid Coronavirus lockdown

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 09, 2020 10:20 am

Airtel Xstream now offers FREE unlimited access to premium kids content, including movies, LIVE TV and learning shows.
With parents looking to keep children engaged while managing work from home during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”) today said that it is making available the entire kids content library on Airtel Xstream for FREE to all Airtel Thanks customers.

Airtel Xstream offers a wide range of quality content for education and entertainment for kids. This includes TV Shows, Short Films, Movies, Cartoons, Documentaries, Nursery Rhymes and more.

Airtel Thanks customers can access Airtel Xstream on smartphones by downloading the Airtel Xstream app from Google Play and Apple app store, on TV through Airtel Xstream Hybrid STB, and on PC. They can log in in the official website of Airtel Xstream and enjoy the services.

Some of the popular offerings for kids on Airtel Xstream includes Bal Ganesh, Leapfrog: Amazing Amusement Alphabet Park, Toonpur ka Superhero, Aladdin, Tales of Akbar-Birbal, The Lego Batman Movie.

Airtel Xstream brings one of the widest entrainment catalogues – hundreds of satellite TV channels, tens of thousands of movies and shows in English, Hindi and multiple Indian languages, millions of songs, plus access to all the popular OTT entertainment apps on one platform. It enables customers to access all this content across the screen of their choice – TV, PC, and Smartphone with a unified User Interface.     

Adarsh Nair, Chief Product Officer, Bharti Airtel says: “While we stay indoors and observe social distancing, it is critical that children has access to meaningful content for their education and entertainment. Today, we are launching a kids channel in our Xstream platform and opening it up to all our valued customers for free. We hope this provides some relief during these unprecedented times.”

