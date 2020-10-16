Advertisement

Airtel Wynk Music announces Online Navratri Night Concerts with Top Indian Musical Artists

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : October 16, 2020 4:30 pm

Latest News

Airtel's Wynk Music has announced the online Navratri Nights concerts which will be broadcasted live on Wynk Music app from 17th October till 25th October.
Advertisement

Airtel’s Wynk Music, the music streaming app, today announced Navratri Nights, a first-of-its kind online concert series to ring in the festive spirit with live performances from some of the biggest music artists including Mika Singh, Kinjal Dave, Sachin-Jigar and many more.  

 

Non-Airtel Thanks and Non-Airtel customers can subscribe to Wynk Premium for Rs 29 & get their access to nine online concerts. Airtel is providing complimentary access for Airtel Thanks customers and Wynk Premium users. The concert will be live streamed on Wynk Music app which you can download from the Play Store or App Store. 

 

Wynk Music Navratri Nights

Advertisement

 

Airtel's initiative has a motive of not letting people miss out on this year’s Navratri celebrations as India practices social distancing norms as part of its battle against COVID-19.  

 

The Navratri Nights will be Live Streamed from October 17th- 25th, between 7-8 PM every day on Wynk Music App. 

 

Here's the full schedule for the Navratri Nights:

 

October 17

Opening night with DJ Khushi of “Wanna be my Chhamak Challo” and “Anarkali Disco Chali” fame. 

 

October 18

Mamta Sharma, the voice behind the super hit song “Fevicol Se”

 

October 19

Sachin-Jigar, the Hindi-Gujarati composer dou with hits like “Odhni” and “Dance Basanti” 

 

October 20

Shalmali Kholgade, the popular Bollywood playback with hits such “Balam Pichkari” and “Lat Lag gayi” 

 

October 21

Parthiv Gohil who has belted out multiple Gujrati hits songs

 

October 22

Sukrati and Prakrati Kakkar of the “Mafiyaan” and “Hum Tum” fame

 

October 23

Shruti Pathak, the Filmfare nominated playback of the “Leke Pehla Pehla Pyar” fame 

 

October 24

Kinjal Dave the Gujarati folk sensation with hits such as “Char Bangdi Vali” 

 

October 25

Grand Finale with Mika Singh the superstar of Bhangra and Bollywood

 

As per Airtel, 'Navratri Nights has been created on Wynk Stage, which uses advanced digital technologies to deliver seamless LIVE online events that can be attended by millions of users at the same time'. Users will also be able to post messages, song requests and interact with the artists in real time. 

Airtel DTH launches education channel with Aakash Educational services for JEE and NEET aspirants

Best 2GB Data Per Day Plans: Jio Vs. Airtel Vs. Vodafone Idea

Airtel partners with Google Cloud to offer G Guite to businesses in India

Airtel launches mEducation service

Airtel introduces 3G data share plan for Rs 1,000

Participate in Airtel contest & watch Indian F1

Latest News from Bharti Airtel

You might like this

Tags: Airtel

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

What is smart meter? Is Jio planning to enter smart meter business?

Airtel DTH launches education channel with Aakash Educational services for JEE and NEET aspirants

5 Reasons That make The iOS 14 Update A Must Have

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Exclusive: Micromax in Series Details

Exclusive: Micromax in Series Details
Paytm charger 2% for toping wallet using credit card, HBO to leave India, Mi 10T

Paytm charger 2% for toping wallet using credit card, HBO to leave India, Mi 10T
Xiaomi buying Honor?, OnePlus 8T Pro will come, Jio Smart Meter

Xiaomi buying Honor?, OnePlus 8T Pro will come, Jio Smart Meter
Google Pixel 4a first impression

Google Pixel 4a first impression
Apple iPhone 12 series and Homepod Mini: Quick Analysis

Apple iPhone 12 series and Homepod Mini: Quick Analysis
Vivo S20 Se coming soon, OnePlus 8t confirmed specs, carl Pie resigns from Oneplus

Vivo S20 Se coming soon, OnePlus 8t confirmed specs, carl Pie resigns from Oneplus

Latest Picture Story

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Top 10 Cheapest Earphones to Enjoy IPL 2020 on Mobiles

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies